Photo gallery: Nevada Guard honors those lost in Carson City IHOP shooting in 2011

The Nevada Guard hosted the memorial run/walk on Wednesday morning to commemorate the victims of the International House of Pancakes shooting that occurred in 2011. The run/walk will start at the

Carson City IHOP, 3883 S. Carson St.

Dozens of Soldiers and Airmen traversed the 5-kilometer route from the restaurant to the Office of the Adjutant General complex at 2460 Fairview Drive in Carson City.

It has been six years since the IHOP shooting in Carson City. On Sept. 6, 2011, Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38, and Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31, were killed in a shooting at the restaurant. Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, was also killed during the incident. All three of the Soldiers worked at the Office of the Adjutant General on Fairview Drive in Carson City.