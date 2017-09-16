Pioneer High School JAG students achieve 100 percent graduation rate

Pioneer High School is the only alternative high school with the Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG) program.

JAG provides high school students with an elective class that focusses on job skills and offers the chance to write resumes, explore career and higher education options, and prepare for life after graduation.

It was reported by Dr. Cantu, executive director of JAG, the state's graduation rate reached 90 percent in 2017 for students associated in JAG programs across the state of Nevada.

PHS' JAG graduation rate was 76.9 percent in 2016 and reached 100 percent in 2017. We were pleased to see this increase and recognize the work of JAG students, Nancy Silver, and JAG specialists embedded with the staff at PHS.

In the JAG Performance Outcome report, we were encouraged to see 100 percent of seniors enrolled in PHS JAG walked with their graduating class in 2017.

From this class, it was exciting to see 100 percent of the students had solid plans after earning their diplomas. PHS JAG students went into full time jobs, military branches, and entered into higher education programs.

Another important aspect of JAG is the continued support of students after they graduate by JAG Specialists.

PHS is holding its annual JAG Induction Ceremony at the Governor's Mansion on Oct. 10. Students will be officially inducted into the program and JAG student officers will share details of the goals, job shadowing, and activities planned for the year.

One of the field trips already planned for PHS JAG students is to tour the Tesla Plant. We're also happy to introduce Ms. Chyanne Corley, the new PHS JAG Specialist, and welcome her to the Pioneer team.

For information on JAG classes in the Carson City School District, call the PHS office at 775-283-1300.