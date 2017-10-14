Pioneer students attend JAG installation event

On Tuesday, students involved in the JAG program at Pioneer High School participated in their annual Installation and Initiation I&I ceremony.

Friends, family, and faculty joined together in the Nevada Room at the Governor's Mansion to witness the induction of the Pioneer Chapter's new members, the installment of the newly elected officers, and witness all members pledge their commitment to the organization.

JAG is a grant funded program with a focus on helping high school students. JAG classes prepare them for the workforce, higher education, and exploring career paths. Some of the content includes creating resumes and cover letters, applying for college, learning interview skills, managing money, as well community involvement and outreach projects.

The students involved in this year's program are incredibly motivated and inspiring. This year's event was planned primarily by the JAG II class and I'm proud to say they exceeded all expectations I had for them. They're truly some of the most driven individuals I've had the pleasure of knowing, let alone teaching. We're halfway through the semester and I'm in complete awe of their capabilities. Be sure to keep an eye out for the JAG Pioneer Chapter, this group of kids will be accomplishing a lot this year.

There was a large turnout for the ceremony with dozens of parents, family members, friends, PHS alumni, JAG, and staff. Staff and guests included: Monica Ward; John Corbitt; Sandy Granucci; Phil Molleson; Jason Zona; Richard Stokes, CCSD Superintendent; Nancy Silver, JAG Nevada Supervisor; and Executive Director of JAG Nevada Dr. Rene Cantu.

Chyanne Corley is a JAG Specialist at Pioneer High School.