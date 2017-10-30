Plenty of activities in Carson City area on Halloween

Today Halloween will be celebrated in Carson City with plenty to do:

The Carson Mall will offer safe trick-or-treating and photos from 3 to 5 p.m. The Downtown Business Association's annual Candy Crawl will get underway at 4, and trick-or-treating at the Governor's Mansion will start at 5 p.m.

Safe, indoor trick-or-treating is planned from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Nevada Humane Society, 549 Airport Road. Attendees are invited to check out spooky decorations and visit with staff, volunteers and animals.

A Halloween bake sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until treats run out, in the lobby of Western Nevada College's Bristlecone Building.

CenterPoint Church, 100 Breakwater Drive in Dayton, is hosting a harvest festival with games, hay rides, a bounce house, crafts and food from 5 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating in Virginia City will follow the town's Goblin Parade at 5 p.m. Registration for the parade is at 4 p.m. in front of the Virginia City Jerky Co. Also in Virginia City, a night walk at the Silver Terrace Cemetery will be from 6 to 11 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

An all-ages Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz and best dressed contest will be at Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, 1500 Old Hot Springs Road, at 6:30 p.m.

A Halloween costume dance party with DJ Cowboy Bobby Truesdale is set at Carson Lanes' Eleventh Frame Lounge from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Country line dance partner lessons will be offered, then open dancing and raffles, treats, and drink specials.

Live music by Lady and the Tramps will be the highlight of a Halloween party today at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City. The costume contest will be at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Bull's Halloween party will be from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 107 E. Telegraph St.

Halloween traffic safety tips

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol offer the following tips to stay safe on Halloween:

Pedestrians should cross the street legally, making eye contact with drivers and waiting for drivers to stop before crossing. Pedestrians should also make themselves visible, whether wearing a reflective costume on Halloween Day or reflective gear on other days.

Drivers should always watch for pedestrians and yield when necessary. This is particularly true on Halloween night, when young trick-or-treaters are out in force. Those planning to drink should choose a designated sober driver in advance.

Drivers:

Use caution while behind the wheel.

Slow down and be alert in residential areas.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

Drive sober or get pulled over.

Always designate a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol or other intoxicants.

Use your community's sober ride program or take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or NHP.

Pedestrians

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Keep kids safe.

Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.

Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child's vision.

Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Remember, everyone is a pedestrian at some time.

Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

More traffic safety information is available at zerofatalitiesnv.com.