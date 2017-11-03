Positions open on Carson City boards

More than a dozen positions are open on Carson City advisory boards.

The 911 Surcharge Committee has three positions open, all for terms that expire December 2019. The committee advises the Board of Supervisors on developing a five-year master plan for the enhancement or improvement of the telephone system for reporting an emergency. Applications are being accepted until Dec. 8.

The Airport Authority, which oversees all matters pertaining to the Carson City Airport, has an opening for a manufacturer who must be located within a three-mile radius of the airport. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 17.

The Audit Committee has two citizen-at-large spots open for terms that expire in December 2019. The committee oversees the auditing function, internal and external, or the city.

The Cultural Commission is seeking two citizen-at-large members for terms that end in January 2021. The commission advises the supervisors on matters related to the cultural life of the city. Applications are due by Dec. 22.

Applications are also due by Dec. 22 for three positions on the Parks and Recreation Commission for terms expiring in January 2021. The commission advises the supervisors on the city's parks.

Recommended Stories For You

The Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee has two positions for a citizen-at-large and one opening for a business or property owner in one of the redevelopment areas, each for a term that ends Jan. 1, 2021. The committee makes recommendations to the Redevelopment Authority on incentive programs and special event funding. Applications are due by Dec. 22.

The Regional Transportation Commission, makes policy and recommendations to the supervisors on transportation issues within Carson City and is looking for two members for terms that expire in December 2019. The application deadline is Nov. 24.

The Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife has an opening for a term that expires in July 2020.

For information and to fill out an application, go online to carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions-bcc-s-original/volunteer-opportunities.