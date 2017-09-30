Pot stores to be considered by Carson City supervisors

The Carson City code allowing retail marijuana stores could be adopted on Thursday by the Board of Supervisors.

The board will hear on second reading two ordinances relating to recreational marijuana businesses.

One ordinance covers zoning and would allow retail stores as a conditional use within general commercial and general industrial zones. The stores must also be co-located with a medical marijuana dispensary. Carson City decided to limit dispensaries to two — currently RISE and Sierra Wellness Connection — so retail outlets will be limited as well.

Other types of recreational marijuana businesses, such as cultivators and production facilities, will be allowed in general industrial and general industrial airport zones if the ordinance is adopted.

So will distributors after the board at its last meeting decided not to grandfather in Paladin, a marijuana distribution business set up by Kurt Brown, manager and owner of the liquor distributor, Capitol Beverages.

The business is currently located in a limited industrial zone, which the board has decided can't be used by marijuana distributors.

Recommended Stories For You

The supervisors also will hear on first reading an ordinance to raise storm water rates 30 percent.

If approved on second reading, the money raised would go to service debt on a $4.88 million bond, which will be used to pay for six, citywide storm water capital improvement projects.

The board will decide whether to approve a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) funds.

Public Works hopes to use TIGER money to fund redevelopment of Carson Street between Fairview Drive and 5th Street.

That portion of Carson Street is the unfunded piece between the already completed downtown and the section between Fairview Drive and the freeway bypass the city took over from the state.

Work on the recently acquired south portion is being funded mostly by $5.1 million the city received from the Nevada Department of Transportation as part of the deal to take over the road.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.