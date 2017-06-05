Prescription Drug Roundup in Carson City is a big success | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City did it again, lending a hand to keep our water, waste lands, and citizens safe by properly disposing of 247 pounds of prescription and non-prescription medications and 91 pounds of needles at the April 29 Prescription Drug Round Up.

Partnership Carson City would like to thank the locations that provided a space to set up, allowing for the Prescription Drug Round Up to be a success: Save Mart South Hwy 395, Save Mart North Hwy 395, Smith's Food and Drug, and Food Maxx. To all the volunteers: Carson City Sheriff's Office Deputy Reserves, Carson City Public Works Waste Management, Starbucks staff from the North Hwy 395 location, AmeriCorps, One Team Members of Partnership Carson City, and members of our board we are grateful for the time and dedication you put forward to assist your community. If you were unable to drop off your unused or expired medications Partnership Carson City has a community drop off box at the Carson City Sheriff's Office that is accessible during office hours. Call us at 775-841-4730 to learn how to properly dispose of needles and medications at home. For more information about how you can be involved in creating a healthy community visits us at http://www.pcccarson.org.