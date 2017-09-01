President & CEO of Carson Tahoe Health honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Carson Tahoe Health is pleased to announce that Ed Epperson, president and CEO, has been honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award as part of Nevada Business Magazine's 2017 "Healthcare Heroes."

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding leaders throughout Nevada who go above and beyond in ensuring access to high-quality healthcare, aligning their organizations to foster a healthier tomorrow, and supporting their communities both inside & outside the hospital walls.

For over 20 years, his visionary role as CEO has guided the extraordinary transformation of Carson Tahoe Hospital into the progressive healthcare system it is today. His personal commitment to community stretches far and wide, providing an unwavering course towards healthcare excellence in Northern Nevada for generations to come.

"From the bottom of our hearts, Carson Tahoe Health would like to congratulate Ed for this much-deserved award," said Michelle Joy, Chief Operations Officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "Not only is he an inspiring leader who embraces Carson Tahoe's mission and values; but he is also a trusted friend, and a loving husband & father of two."

Over the years Mr. Epperson has been a tireless community advocate, committed to making Northern Nevada a healthier place to live, work and thrive. Many of the contributions and advancements under his guidance have been key to the evolution and success of Carson Tahoe Health. Highlights during his tenure include: transforming Carson Tahoe from a community hospital to a not-for-profit health system, overseeing the building of the Regional Medical Center (Northern Nevada's only Baby-Friendly hospital), the coming to fruition of the master-planned medical campus, launching an advanced open-heart surgery program, unveiling the region's first freestanding comprehensive cancer center, establishing regional urgent cares and clinics, facilitating a dynamic affiliation with the University of Utah Health & Huntsman Cancer Institute, and implementing many new and critical services benefitting Northern Nevadans.

In addition to serving as Carson Tahoe's longtime president and CEO, Mr. Epperson is also an avid skier, a skilled fly fisherman, and loves baseball.

"I get rejuvenated while participating in the many recreational activities Northern Nevada has to offer," said Epperson. "The only thing I enjoy more is spending time with my family and relaxing at my home on Molaki."