PUC to vote on NV Energy rate hikes

The Public Utilities Commission is set to vote Friday on a deal that will raise NV Energy's electric and gas rates.

The stipulated agreement between the utility, PUC staff and the state's Bureau of Consumer Protection will allow NV Energy to recover $7.6 million in past costs of fuel and electric power. The increase would take effect Oct. 1.

The average single family home in Northern Nevada will see its $80.39 monthly bill increase by $6.04. That applies to customers in Reno-Sparks and the Carson City area.

In the south, the average monthly bill of $143.55 for Nevada Power customers will increase $2.08.

In addition, Sierra Pacific serves natural gas customers in the Reno-Sparks area. Those customers will see their average $34.91 a month bill increase by $2.07.

The stipulation must still be approved by the PUC.