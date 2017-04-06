Red Cross aids Silver Springs resident after home fire | NevadaAppeal.com

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting one adult and three pets after a home fire near Ninth and Angel streets in Silver Springs, according to a release late Wednesday.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers met the resident and will provide a place to sleep and food, clothing, medication and other essentials, the release said.

Over the next several days, Red Cross client casework volunteers will stay in contact and provide referrals.

Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster, usually a home fire, every four days in Northern Nevada. Join the American Red Cross and The Professional Firefighters of Nevada and help a local family affected by a home fire by making a donation to the Fire Hurts … Red Cross Helps campaign. Call 702-369-3674 or visit http://www.redcross.org/northernnevada for information.