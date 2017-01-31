Relay for Life in Carson City to merge with Douglas County | NevadaAppeal.com

The largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will again touch down on Mills Park this spring.

Relay for Life, the annual celebration for cancer survivors and caregivers, will be on May 20.

New this year, Carson City and Douglas County Relay for Life will merge for one event.

The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life events are staffed by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries.

Relay participants will take turns with their team members to walk around a designated track from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Local Relay for Life organizers are hoping to raise $55,000 this year. So far, they have $12,218.

For information, go to http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=80499.