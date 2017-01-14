Religion briefs: New prayer group forming in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

A prayer and Bible study group is forming in Carson City to examine ways to connect directly to God.

The Northern Nevada Noahide Community will be meeting in the capital city to talk about God’s eternal plan for our lives and to study the seven Noahide laws and Biblical laws.

Noahides see themselves as caretakers of planet Earth. They accept responsibility for peace and oneness in the world as accepted by Adam and Noah and transmitted by Moses and his people throughout the ages.

For more information, call Daniel, a Certified Noahide Leader, at 775-313-8699.