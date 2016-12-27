 Reward offered for capture of Douglas High School vandal | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: Local

Reward offered for capture of Douglas High School vandal

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of someone who vandalized several classrooms at Douglas High School on Dec. 21.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the person entered the school early in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jon Storke at 775-782-9905 with any information on this crime, reference case No. 16SO41883.