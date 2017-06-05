Road work to cause minor traffic delays Tuesday and Wednesday in Silver Springs | NevadaAppeal.com

Minor travel delays will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the U.S. 50 and Alternate U.S. 95 intersection in Silver Springs as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation road improvement project.

Traffic flaggers will be directing vehicle traffic through the intersection from 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for roadway milling and paving of a freeway truck climbing lane in the area. Drivers should expect up to 20-minute travel delays.

The road work is part of an NDOT project to repave approximately 11 miles of Alternate /U.S. 50 U.S. 95 between U.S. 50 in Silver Springs and Royal Oaks Drive south of Fernley. New passing lanes will also be installed and roadside guardrail replaced. Through late fall, additional periodic lane and roadway shoulder closures will periodically take place on Alternate U.S. 95 between Silver Springs and Fernley.

The approximately $7.6 million project by A&K Earth Movers, Inc. will improve the highway for the nearly 5,000 drivers which travel it daily. Further project information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.