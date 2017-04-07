RSVP names director of development in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc., has appointed Melanie Barkley (formerly Kauffman) to the position of director of development at Carson City headquarters.

"Mrs. Barkley is an extremely talented director who will use her skills to help RSVP achieve its goals," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of RSVP.

Prior to joining RSVP, Barkley worked as an executive director for Family TIES of Nevada and served as executive director and program director for nonprofits in the Tahoe/Truckee region in California — Sierra Senior Services and Tahoe Safe Alliance.

Barkley also was active with community and statewide initiatives including the Nevada Statewide Maternal and Child Health Coalition, Nevada Family-to-Family Health Information Center, Tahoe/Truckee Senior Nutrition Program and Safe House Capital Campaign.

"I have a heartfelt desire to help our aging citizens get the services and support which are essential to helping them maintain their independence with dignity," Barkley said. "I am very excited to join the team at RSVP, and consider it a privilege to support the organization's strategic and fund development goals as RSVP's director of development. I look forward to working with Susan and the great team of staff and volunteers to continue RSVP's direct service programs, and fulfill its mission which helps strengthen the fabric of Nevada's rural communities."

For information about RSVP's programs and to find out how to volunteer, go to http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org, or call 775-687-4680, ext. 6.