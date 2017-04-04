Sacramento woman, Pamela Suwinsky, missing in South Lake Tahoe | NevadaAppeal.com

South Lake Tahoe authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 62-year-old Sacramento woman last seen Monday afternoon.

Pamela Suwinsky was reported missing around 10 p.m. Monday, April 3, by a long-time friend and ex-husband. The man reported Suwinsky left the Motel 6 in the 2300 block of Lake Tahoe Boulevard between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release. He didn't know why Suwinsky left or where she would have walked to.

Suwinsky fell the night before in the parking lot and cut her lip and chipped her tooth, according to the press release.

Along with not taking her ID and credit cards, Suwinsky left behind her beloved dog, purse, cell phone and car. She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department asks anyone with information related to this case to call the detective division at 530-542-6100.