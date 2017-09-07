Salvation Army low on funds to help those in need in Carson City and Douglas County

The Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County is feeling the summer "heat." This summer, many destitute families, homeless people and desperate individuals are asking for help more than ever before.

The organization's operational finances are being stretched to the limit all the while demands for assistance are on the rise with donations not keeping pace with the demand.

"I'm worried," said Capt. Mark Cyr, the local area leader. "Our funds to help the needy are running low so I have to make a special request of our community. I'm asking for their help in providing food, clothing, shelter, counseling and other aid to desperately needy people."

Donations typically tend to dwindle during the summer months as people are out having fun in the sun and thinking less about donating to charity. However, this year has been especially slow for donations in Carson City and Douglas County.

"If we run out of funds to help people, we'll have to turn people away," Cyr said. "We're not at that stage yet, but that is why I'm asking for public support, so that we never have to worry about leaving a neighbor hungry or a child without the proper necessities to get through life."

Monetary gifts will also help the local Salvation Army begin the new fiscal year with solid financial footing.

"Donations right now are critical because the new fiscal year promises to be even more challenging than the last and I want to be prepared," Cyr said.

Monetary donations will stay in the community and can be sent to The Salvation Army Serving Carson City and Douglas County, 661 Colorado St., Carson City, 89701.

Or, to make a secure donation online, go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.

For information, contact Christie Contreras at 775-887-9120 or christie.contreras@usw.salvationarmy.org.