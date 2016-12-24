Saturday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
December 24, 2016
Saturday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 5-7-2; Daily 3 Midday: 2-7-4; Daily 4: 2-6-1-4; Daily Derby: 1st: 3 Hot Shot; 2nd: 4 Big Ben; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:48.55; Fantasy 5: 05-16-21-31-32; Powerball: 28-38-42-51-52, Powerball: 21; Power Play: 2; SuperLotto Plus: 02-18-31-35-39, Mega Ball: 2.
The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $85 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
