Saturday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 2-4-1; Daily 3 Midday: 7-1-2; Daily 4: 7-3-3-6; Daily Derby: 1st: 8 Gorgeous George; 2nd: 4 Big Ben; 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: 1:49.28; Fantasy 5: 02-10-25-36-39; Powerball: 03-12-24-37-63, Powerball: 10; Power Play 2; SuperLotto Plus: 06-32-33-34-44, Mega Ball: 18.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $126 million.

For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.