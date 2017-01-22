Saturday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 22, 2017
Saturday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 9-4-8; Daily 3 Midday: 1-6-2; Daily 4: 0-7-2-0; Daily Derby: 1st: 2 Lucky Star; 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms; 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: 1:1:41.47; Fantasy 5: 01-24-27-30-35; Powerball: 23-25-45-52-67, Powerball: 2; SuperLotto Plus: 07-14-20-22-46, Mega Ball: 22.
The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $177 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.