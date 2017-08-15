School district personnel go through emergency training

More than 50 school emergency response team members and administrators from the Carson City School District received training for the school district's Emergency Operations Plan Thursday at Carson Middle School.

The training was facilitated by the district Risk Manager Ann Cyr. It addressed natural, man-made and technological threats and hazards. School emergency response teams were comprised of principals, vice principals, deans of students, school counselors, nurses, building maintenance and transportation personnel.

Updated this year, the district emergency response plan includes procedures for suicide prevention and intervention as required by the newly passed Senate Bill 212 requiring doctors and other health care professionals to take two hours of continuing education at regular intervals on suicide prevention and awareness.

School Social Worker Program Manager Dave Calairo and Safe School Professional Kelly Edmundson provided the training on the new procedures for suicide prevention. Additionally, School Safety Operations Manager Jeff Kaye led the group through two table top exercises addressing hazardous materials and school violence.