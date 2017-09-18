School district to hold meeting for community

The Carson City School District wants community members to attend the quarterly Community Professional Learning Community meeting at 6 p.m. Wendesday inside the Carson High School Library.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from community members on how the district's strategic plan is performing and suggest ideas and systems to meet the goals and objectives of the plan.

"This is really an opportunity to engage with business members, community leaders and parents in helping to improve our schools," said Superintenden Richard Stokes. "Our schools are extensions of our community, so participation from the public is vital."