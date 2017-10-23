Sec. of St. Cegavske to run for re-election

LAS VEGAS — Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske formally announced on Monday her intention to run for re-election to the office she has served in since January 2015.

Secretary Cegavske says while she's proud of what she and her team have accomplished over the past four years, there's much more to accomplish in her role as Nevada's third ranking elected official. Her priorities include completing the modernization and simplification of business registration and licensing processes, implementing new legislation governing financial planners and remote notarization and, most importantly, continuing to work with state and local officials to ensure the integrity of Nevada's elections.

"It has been a tremendous honor for me to serve as Nevada's Secretary of State and I know there is more work to be done and I am 100 percent committed to this role — as I have been since the day I took office. I thank my entire family, staff and constituents for their continued and unfailing support."

While Cegavske was diagnosed with breast cancer during her first year in office, thanks to an aggressive treatment plan and highly competent medical professionals in Nevada, she was – and is — able to remain active in her position and is currently cancer-free.

Cegavske served 18 years in the Nevada State Legislature; 12 years as a senator and 6 years as an assemblywoman, prior to being elected Nevada's 17th Secretary of State.