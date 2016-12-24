Seminary coming to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Sierra Theological Seminary will be launching its inaugural class in the fall of 2017 in Carson City.

The seminary is being established by Jeff Lambin, former resident of the Carson Valley. He has spent the last five years attending Masters Seminary in Sun Valley, Calif., where he earned masters degrees in Theology and Divinity. Lambin, who’s currently working toward a Doctorate in Theology, is planning to move back to Northern Nevada next month to establish Sierra Theological Seminary in Carson City.

Classes will be geared toward members of local churches, focused on youth ministers, elders, senior lay people as well as other ministers interested in advanced studies of the New Testament.

The seminary admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It doesn’t discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

For more information, go to http://www.SierraTheologicalSeminary.org.