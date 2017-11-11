Senator Square: Carson High School after-school tutoring program helps all students

Remember the days when it seemed like there was no one available to help with homework? Well, that excuse will not work anymore, at least not at Carson High School. Open to all students who need help in all content areas with homework and assignments, the CHS After School Tutoring program is available Tuesday through Friday from 2:05 to 3:50 p.m. in room 235. CHS is the only high school in the State of Nevada which receives 21st Century Community Learning Centers funding (a grant through the Every Child Succeeds Act). According to the National Afterschool Alliance, the hours between 3 to 6 p.m. are when juvenile crime peaks nationally; in addition, youth who don't participate in after-school programs are three times more likely to skip classes and three times more likely to use drugs or participate in risky behavior. Students attending the program receive one-on-one assistance, help breaking large projects into manageable chunks, quick clarifications, or simply a place to sit down and complete work in a safe environment. According to student-tutor Ashley Lynch, "It is a great program that we have at school, and all schools should have it; I wouldn't want any other job." Conner, a CHS student assisted by Ashley, said, "I actually really like tutoring; it is so much fun." Another student, Ryan, said "Tutoring helps me catch up in my classes, and it is an aide for me." According to Bridget Gordon-Johnson, CHS Solution Site Coordinator. "This year we are really focused on serving ELL students (English Language Learners) in order to support our school improvement plan; however, we truly are open to helping any student who needs it for any reason." Gordon-Johnson says her tutors are the best part of Solutions. CHS student Hector said, "Solutions changed my life because it made me go from failing to raising my grades to mostly As, and I decided to just come back on my own because I wanted to do better, and I knew Solutions would help me do that." Makenzie McDaniel, another CHS student and tutor, said, "I really love tutoring (as) it is nice being able to help students calm down and realize they are capable of doing their work; I work them through the steps of the math or English they are working on, and then they feel empowered to continue working on their own."

ACADEMIC LETTERS RECEIVED

Remember the exhilaration of receiving a high school varsity letter for successful participation in sports or academic pursuits? On Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Big Gym, students, their family, and their friends met to enjoy food and drinks and to celebrate receiving a CHS Varsity Letter. Even though they're expensive, it is time to purchase a letterman jacket for all students who were invited to attend and receive this momentous symbol of success.

CAPITAL CITY ARTS INITIATIVE AND HIGH SCHOOL TEACHERS

The Capital City Arts Initiative has a new art show located at Community Development Building called Inspirations — art created by eight high school faculty members from Carson, Dayton, and Douglas. The artists' reception is Nov. 15 and will be on display through Jan. 11. The Community Development Building, located at 108 E. Proctor St., is open to the public Monday through Friday. High school teacher artists include: Rita Borselli, K.C. Brennan, Kara Ferrin, Michael Malley, John Martin, Zoe Shorten, Malaynia Wick, and Kelley Yost. The exhibition includes photography, sculpture, drawings, ceramics, painting, and mixed media. Sharon Rosse, CCAI's Executive Director, said "CCAI presents Inspirations to thank these dedicated teachers and to honor their ongoing, committed, and enthusiastic work … inspiring their students' imaginations and creativity. These teachers are amazing assets for our communities." CCAI is an artist-centered organization supporting artists of Carson City and the surrounding region and is committed to community building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and its online projects. CCAI is funded in part by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, City of Carson City, NV Energy Foundation, U.S. Bank Foundation, Nevada Humanities and National Endowment for the Humanities, and John and Grace Nauman. The exhibition is also posted on CCAI's website: http://www.arts-initiative.org. Contact Executive Director Sharon Rosse at 721-7424 with questions.

SENIOR PROJECTS

Special kudos and thanks to retired Carson City School District teacher and current chair of Carson Animal Services Initiative, Lisa Schuette. Lisa is volunteering as a mentor to three CHS seniors working on their individual Senior Projects: Antonio Escareno Fountes, Hannah Golik and Chloe Hataway working on 3 separate projects involving animals. Though Senior Project Proposals were submitted Nov. 8, some students may still need a mentor. Mentors assist students with skills and knowledge they possess in a variety of areas. For more details or how to volunteer, contact Lavon Sollberger at seniorproject@carson.k12.nv.us.

CHS VERSUS DHS BASKETBALL GAME

The 3rd Annual CHS Versus DHS Charity Basketball Game takes place Nov. 15 at DHS. CHS fans who attend are asked to wear camouflage. A rooter bus is going, and sign-ups are at the Student Store; students must bring a completed release form and $5 to cover entrance to the game and the ride on the rooter bus. This is a major charity event; all proceeds are to be given to the California Wildfire Victims. There's also a friendly competition to see which school brings in the most donated items: diapers, wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, razors, tissues, etc. Make donations to each school's Student Store; all donated items will receive a raffle ticket for prizes given out during the game. CHS PE teacher and Leadership Advisor Ann Britt is in charge of this event. Questions? Email her at abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

This CHS Student of the Week is Mike Icabales. Mike is a junior and an outstanding young man. His great work ethic, desire to produce quality work, and kind presence are all attributes embraced at CHS. Thanks Mike for contributing to the wonderful CHS family. Congratulations to Mike on being a student others may look up to and be grateful to know.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

CHS is pleased to announce Hannah Golik as the Elk's Club High School Student of the Month. Hannah is one of CHS's most accomplished students, currently ranked second in her graduating class of 460 students with a weighted GPA of 4.7. Hannah is an independent thinker who approaches learning analytically and likes to be challenged academically. She has successfully completed three AP classes as well as numerous honors classes and is currently enrolled in four additional AP classes. However, Hannah hasn't limited herself to academic pursuits; she's currently the president of the Carson High Chapter of HOSA as well as the President of FBLA. She has competed in National and State competitions for both organizations and has been a State Champion for FBLA three times. Hannah is a member of NHS and a member of the National Technical Honor Society as well. She also served as a student representative for the Carson City School District Strategic Planning Committee and has been a member of the CHS soccer team. Hannah plans to attend UNR, pursuing a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. She ultimately would like a career in medicine.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.