Senator Square: Carson High School busy during action-packed homecoming week

Unforgettable and exciting, this is how the CHS Homecoming celebration week began. Students enjoyed all the fun and festivities that began at 1 p.m. last Friday as every student in the school hustled to the big gym to prepare for and celebrate everything from the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior classes to the upcoming crowning of the 2017 Homecoming Queen and King. Students rose for America's National Anthem, performed by the amazing CHS Marching Band and choir, and the Reserve Officers' Training Corp presented their flags. The CHS cheerleaders then performed a routine representing the Homecoming week theme: Monday, Bohemian natural colors; Tuesday, hippie tie dye; Wednesday, rock 'n' roll black; Thursday, cowboy flannels; and Friday, white out. Now what exactly is this celebration called Homecoming? According to Michael Cramton, in his article, "The History of Homecoming," it's a tradition that began in the early 20th century to encourage college alumni to attend football games. The inaugural Homecoming was in 1911 at the University of Missouri, and it included a parade, spirit rally, football game of course, and a bonfire. Mizzou, or UMO, became the model for colleges and high schools across the United States. Following this piece of American history, CHS was filled with the busiest events, competitions, and celebrations of the year so far. The Lip Sync competition and Wednesday Night Live at the Carson City Community Center were unforgettably fun for everyone involved. As regards to Homecoming, CHS teacher Angila Golik, whose daughter Hannah was one of the nominees for Homecoming queen, says it all: "When your daughter's coronation gown for Homecoming royalty court arrives, she puts it on and you're overcome with emotion … and the tears fill your eyes." Those who graduated from college will obviously remember it; however, unlike college, high school memories are most indelible.

NJROTC ORIENTEERING TEAM

CHS NJROTC Orienteering Team is back in action. Starting its 2017-2018 season, the team has 17 members, 11 returning and six new incoming freshmen. Sophomore Jared Deselms finished the Short Advanced Green course in 38:46 and came in first overall in the NJROTC level and second overall competition. This year's schedule has the team competing primarily in the Sacramento and Bay Areas. The team's first meet was on Sept. 9, held at the Little Truckee Summit Area in Truckee, Calif. The team did extremely well in its first meet and are off to a great start to reach its goal of once again competing in the All Navy NJROTC Orienteering Invitational Competition (NOIC) to be held in February 2018 in Apopka, Fla. Questions? Call Dan Meyer, LCDR, USN (ret) SNSI NJROTC, 775-283-1780.

UNR EDU110

High school students Trinity Bullock and Trinity Medina-Ramirez, taking UNR EDU110 at CHS, spoke to members of the Retired School Employees Association Sept. 8. The Carson Unit is comprised of several members: Judy Silker, president; Dianne Hopps, vice president; Sharon Wooding, secretary, and Janet Nowlin, treasurer. Students spoke on their goals for pursuing a career in education, how they are learning to plan educational field trips, cite sources from analysis of educational articles, and learning different aspects of education by touring the UNR campus, interviewing teachers, and meeting members of the Carson City School Board. Teacher Sarah Lobsinger, 6-12 Math Curriculum and Coordinator for the UNR EDU110 students, may be reached at 775-283-1668 (office) or 775-291-8661 (cell).

ROTARY YOUTH EXCHANGE

The Rotary Youth Exchange Program sponsors 2-3 students a year to participate in their foreign exchange program. Applications are available in the Guidance Office and are due back by Sept. 30. The following video shares the insight of some former Rotary Youth Exchange students: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZXFYDaI-hg&feature=youtu.be.

GNCU EDUCATION BRANCH

Greater Nevada Credit Union CHS Branch is sponsoring the CHS Marching Band again this year and will be at the homefield football and basketball games fundraising for the band. Stop by and purchase a band T-shirt or play Plinko to win a prize. All funds raised go directly to the band, and GNCU matches all donations, so please make a decision to support the band. The generous contributions of the Carson City community are one of the main reasons why the band continues to perform. Questions, contact Julie Slocum, GNCU Education Branch Coordinator, 775-886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

CHS CHEERLEADING CAMP

CHS cheerleaders are hosting a JR Camp for girls and boys grades K-8 Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. This includes a dance and cheer, along with valuable team skills taught during camp. At 8:30 a.m. is registration and cheerleader greetings. All participants will perform for their families at 11:45 a.m. on the day of camp and then again Oct. 13 at the CHS football game which begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $30 per cheerleader and no cost for those with special needs. Questions? Call Sheila Story at 775-283-1675.

FLU VACCINATIONS

School Based Flu Vaccination Clinics at CHS are Oct. 3-4. Paperwork was sent home this past week from students' elective classes. Please fill out, sign, and send the form to school by Oct. 3 or 4. Contact CHS nurse Sheila Story at 775-283-1675 with questions.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

For Sept. 18-22, the CHS Athletes of the Week are Tanner Kalicki for football and Kuulei Haupu for volleyball. Congratulations to both, and to all students who contribute to their school through clubs and sports, another reason why CHS is so amazing.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The Student of the Week is Carl Cavner. He has been kind and respectful to all parents and students since his first day as a CHS office aid. Carl is also hard working and polite. CHS administration, faculty, staff, and students are grateful to have Carl Cavner.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior Spotlight shines on Hesed Rosas. As a student at CHS, Hesed has maintained excellent grades during her freshman, sophomore and junior year. She's continuing to maintain that amazing feat throughout her senior year as well. Hesed has taken both Honors and Advanced Placement classes during her freshman, sophomore and junior years, while maintaining a 4.25 weighted GPA. As a senior, she's enrolled in four AP classes. As a student at CHS, Hesed is involved in the CHS Junior ROTC program, Link Crew and the National Honor Society. Out of school, she has participated in the River Clean-up and Tree Wrapping. She plans on attending Western Nevada College in the fall and majoring in secondary education with an English major and an art minor. CHS is honored by her accomplishments, and knows Hesed has the determination, skills and enthusiasm to be a success in her future endeavors. Hesed Rosas, yet another reason why CHS sends out from its midst the most qualified students to continue their education at the collegiate level and become successful.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.