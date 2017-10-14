Senator Square: Carson High School Honors Government students rally to help others

Carson High School honors government students, three separate classes, are hosting fundraisers as part of teacher Angila Golik's U.S. Citizenship unit. One class is focused on the Help A Mother Out Diaper Drive, and a second class is leading the Food for Thought Food Drive. Golik's third class is in the planning phase still. Both of the above fundraisers are in their second year. Students are collecting diapers and wipes for the month of October to be given to the Ron Woods Family Resource Center in Carson City. Golik's teaching unit focuses on one of the nine elements to U.S. Citizenship, one of which is "Giving Back to your Community." Each honors class is conducting its own community project to fulfill this element of the curriculum. Last year the community donated more than 14,000 diapers and more than 20,000 wipes.

Food for Thought, nvfoodforthought.org, sends children home from school on Fridays with healthy food for the weekend, so they start school Monday nourished and ready to learn. The bags of food provided to almost 400 children in Carson City School District have specific food items. CHS clubs and community members may help throughout the school year as there will be an "item of the month" for food donations. The Food for Thought Item of the Month for October is instant oatmeal. Just think, if every staff person at CHS, not to mention the community of Carson City, bought one box with 10 servings, approximately $3, more than 1,200 breakfasts would be provided for children in the Food for Thought program. A drop off box will be in the CHS office. For more information, or to have Mrs. Golik speak to a club, a team, or the community, call or email her at 283-1727 or agolik@carson.k12.nv.us.

MIRACLE MINUTE AT CHS

On Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning, teachers will find an envelope in their mailboxes, because HOSA-Future Health Professionals is conducting a Miracle Minute to raise money for the Napa fire victims. All money raised will be donated to the American Red Cross at their fundraising campaign at the Atlantis Hotel Casino. To everyone in the community wanting to participate, please plan on giving students a given amount to be donated. For questions about this event, call teacher and adviser Kelly Gustafson at 283-1710.

BEST IN NEVADA

Ashley Figueroa was selected as the best Fire Prevention & Awareness poster in Nevada. She even beat out Clark County. Ashley's art will be photographed, and put on a billboard that is in Carson City and Reno.

PROJECT RECON

The Senior Project is well underway with Letters of Intent having been approved. The next document seniors are required to complete is the Senior Project Proposal. Once the proposal is completed, students are allowed to begin work on their chosen field of interest. Call CHS Library Clerk and Senior Project Coordinator Lavon Sollberger at 283-1640 with questions. Senior Logan Johnson is working on tracking asteroids for his Senior Project. Logan is getting trained for telescope operations, obtaining star fields and targeting asteroids/Kuiper Belt Objects. He was practicing imaging techniques for various planets, nebulae, and stars. Logan is part of Project RECON-Carson, which also includes Hunter Rauh, Korven Bunting, Karla Pacheco (Senior Project), Paxton Spence (Senior Project), and Robert Bush (Senior Project) Project RECON tnorecon.net/about-us/about-the-project/.

UNR EDU110

The EDU110 students are continuously busy this semester visiting University of Nevada, Reno to obtain their UNR IDs and learning how to access the UNR writing center and library. They visited Superintendent Richard Stokes last week at the CCSD office learning about his role in the educational system along with learning about what a typical day looks like for him. Moreover, these college students are walking to the community center to sit in the chairs of the CCSD School Board members. They will meet Trustee Joe Cacioppo and Trustee Ryan Green on Thursday.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS AND WNC WORKSHOP

A WNC financial aid and FAFSA Workshop happens from 6-7 p.m. Monday at CHS in order to help students with college registration and scholarship information. CHS counselor Mandy Chambers will be available for assistance and guidance as well. For more information, contact Mrs. Chambers at 283-1915.

CARSON CITY SCHOOLS FALL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

The Carson City School District Orchestra Program performs the first of four school-year concerts for the public at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson City Community Center. Under the direction of Dr. Brian Fox, the CCSD Orchestra is a blooming school music program. Come to the fall concert to hear selections from "Fantasy on a Japanese Folk Song" to "Dies Irae" from Mozart's Requiem to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Students have been rehearsing pieces since August and are ready to entertain. Also, come to get lucky in a 50/50 raffle, or enjoy homemade concessions. Admission is free for this one evening only concert. Call Brian Fox at 283-1779 (office) 848-5643 (cell) for more information.

GNCU EDUCATION BRANCH

Greater Nevada Credit Union CHS Branch is sponsoring the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band, so stop by and purchase a band T-shirt or play Plinko to win a prize. All funds raised go directly to the band, and GNCU matches all donations, so please make a decision to support the band. The generous contributions of the Carson City Community are one of the main reasons why the band continues to perform. Questions, contact Julie Slocum, GNCU Education Branch Coordinator, 775-886-1440, or jslocum@gncu.net.

DUTCH BROS DONATES TO SAFE GRAD

Dutch Bros is donating $1 for every drink sold Friday from both of their locations to Safe Grad. Additionally, volunteers are needed for CHS Safe Grad. Meetings happen the second Saturday every month at RE/MAX Realty, 716 N. Carson St., on the second floor. Contact CHS Safe Grad Secretary, Wendy Yang, at 720-6160, President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635 with questions, or email carsonhighsafegrad@gmail.com.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

The CHS Oct. 9-13 Athletes of the Week are Abbey Paulson for girls volleyball and Raul Lopez for boys' soccer. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of congratulations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

This CHS Student of the Week is Ryan Romero. Ryan is a junior and an outstanding young man. He is a great student as he goes the extra mile to make sure his work is complete. He is also a member of the CHS swim team. Students like Ryan make CHS a great school. Congratulations Ryan on being Student of the Week.

FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA

The Career and Technical Education FFA Soils Judging Team took second place at State, and Hayden Story was named First High Individual. The Soils and Rangeland Competition is hosted each fall by Nevada State FFA. Students from around the state participating in the soils event evaluate the location's soil to determine if the land can produce crops or be used for other purposes.

"Land judging is a recently added event in the field of agriculture," says teacher Charlie Mann. "Land can be judged much like crops; we look at the size, shape and quality.

Soil characteristics, climate, and topography are good clues to the soil's capabilities, but close examination of the soil texture, structure, depth, permeability, reaction, degree of erosion, slope, drainage, and flooding potential are necessary to classify land into capability classes."

The team consisted of Hayden Story, Maritza Filson, Whitney Bibee and Conner Arnold, all CHS Agriculture and Natural Resources Management students considering careers in veterinary medicine. Students practiced at Dressler Ranch in Gardnerville since the first day of school as well as textured soils for two weeks leading up to the competition.

"The team competed well and represented Carson High proudly," Hayden Story said. "We are all excited to hopefully represent our state this coming May in Oklahoma City at the National Land Judging Contest" Story added.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.