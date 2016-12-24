Senator Square: Carson High School senior projects more than graduation requirement | NevadaAppeal.com

Raynna Jackson began helping with Toys for Tots at the Ron Wood Family Resource Center before Thanksgiving in order to fulfill her Carson High School Senior Project graduation requirement; she decided to help give underprivileged children a merry Christmas. She started by putting boxes at CHS and her mother’s place of employment, Natel Company. Toys for Tots serve more than 2,000 kids every Christmas, and Raynna took this personally; she wanted to help bring in even more gifts. Raynna ultimately facilitated the gathering of two large boxes of toys. Raynna’s mentor, Joyce Buckingham, who works at the Ron Wood center, helped her with supplies. Though the bins were collected from CHS Dec. 16, the drive continued until Dec. 23. Not only did Raynna help collect toys, she assisted with gift-wrapping as well. Additionally, she worked outside of Walmart on Topsy Lane just greeting people and getting them to donate gifts; she had a great turnout, and she realized how the less fortunate people feel when those more fortunate ignore or look away from the Toys for Tots bins. Raynna did realize everyone is struggling with something when she said, “I don’t know what they’re going through either.” As if Toys for Tots was not enough, Raynna helped teach a class every Tuesday night at the Ron Wood center with children ages 5-12 with Krystal Lera, who works at the center. It went for 6 weeks, and it was about being a “positive person” and taking a positive view and action in life. Raynna also said, “I really enjoyed that which lead me to help kids have a very merry Christmas!”

CHS SPEECH AND DEBATE

Carson High debaters competed in the post-level contest of the American Legion Speaking Contest. This contest includes two rounds which focus on challenging students to discuss their ideas on the duties and obligations of a citizen to the country as well as their general knowledge of the American Constitution. Katie Ambriz placed second in the event, and team captain Sawyer Barnett placed first; he moves on to the next level of the competition next month.

CHS PERFECT ATTENDANCE WINNERS

Good attendance is a key to being an academic success. Each month, 10 students are randomly selected from those who are eligible — students who have attended school every day so far this year. The winners of the perfect attendance awards for the month of November are Daniel Camarena Ramos, grade 10, Reece Canfield, grade 11, Viridiana Cacho-Alvarez, grade 11, Miguel Duarte, grade 9, Terryn Earle, grade 11, and Regan Lowe, grade 10. Not pictured are Kaitlyn Chacon, grade 10, Micah Cyr, grade 9, and Isabelle Apodaca, grade 12. The winners for the month of December are Kiana Martinez, grade 9, Nathaniel Amrhein, grade 9, Kyle Navarro, grade 9, Meghan Bubb, grade 10, Hunter Rauh, grade 10, Christophe Bernard, grade 11, and Brooklyn Smith, grade 9. Not pictured are Connor Quilling, grade 12, Deepak Badhan, grade 10, and John Rowe, grade 12. Each of the monthly winners receives a free drink and food item certificate from the CHS Student Store.

CHIP: CARSON HIGH INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Mackenzie Malone was recognized by Mr. Hogan as a “Chip” winner for always helping other students, and Lu Lu Bohlman was selected by CHS teacher Mr. Dain for being a hard worker and turning her work in on time. This CHS program offers students a chance to win free stuff for doing something positive or outstanding: pizza, yogurt, and even coffee! Each staff member has two Chips to hand out each month to students they observe. When a student receives one, he then takes it to the office to enter a monthly drawing for a free large pizza from Papa John’s, and receive a sticker for his Chromebook. Stay positive, Senators, and help others; an award awaits. Thanks to Papa John’s for sponsoring the program and honoring these amazing students.

NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART SEEKS ENTRIES

Northern Nevada students, grades 7-12, are invited to submit creative and original artwork to the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards. Categories include: ceramics, architecture and industrial design, digital art, drawing, photography, fashion, film and animation, and more. Submissions will be judged on originality, technical skill and the emergence of a unique, personal vision. The deadline to submit is Jan. 12 at 8:59 p.m. Students will be notified by Feb. 3 on their award status. For details regarding submission, visit http://bit.ly/ScholasticArtAwards2017, or call Communications Intern, Karlye Kost at 702-335-1826 or email her at intern@nevadaart.org.

PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION REFLECTIONS CONTEST

It’s time again for the PTA Reflections Contest. An unbelievable amount of entries last year really made CHS shine, and students may prepare entries either on their own or as part of a class assignment. The theme this year is, “What is Your Story?” and students have six categories in which to participate: literature, dance, music, film, visual arts (including 3D), and photography. There will also be a wonderful display in the CHS library window again this year. CHS PTSA President LeAnn Saarem is available for any questions or help at saarem@sbcglobal.net. The deadline to turn in Reflections entries is Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the CHS library. Because of complications with the NV PTA’s submission deadline, local winners’ submissions will not be sent to the state competition this year. If a student has her heart set on submitting to the state, she will need to contact Saarem to turn in the entry by Jan. 6. Remember, there will be cash prizes for winners of each category.

OPEN APPLICATIONS FOR JUDICIAL BOARD SOPHOMORE POSITIONS

Sophomores: Interested in filling an open student body position for the Judicial Board? Students should stop by Room 259 at CHS for an application and more information. Applications are due soon.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Amy Ahumada is the student of the week. She’s a teacher’s assistant in the English as a Second Language department at CHS. Her dedication to helping new students is greatly appreciated. Amy selflessly helps the new students find their classes, get student identification cards, and helps them with their school work. She’s a great addition to Carson High School. Thanks, Amy, for giving others the help they need!

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.