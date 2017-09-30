Senator Square: Carson High School students connect with future careers

The CHS HOSA-Future Health Professionals had a HOSA Health Career Display Competition with 34 total teams from three Health Science II classes. Each was judged on the display board's information, artistic value, and originality as well as a five-minute oral presentation. There were a minimum of two guest judges and scores were averaged. The top 10 are as follows: 10th Sailor Meuller and Crystal Gonzalez, 9th Antonio Brown, Sarai Salas, and Emily Doddridge, 8th Kristina Sullivan and Mya Parker, 7th Jane Read and Emma McCoy, 6th Fiona McDonald, Emily Cuellar, and Maria Juarez-Razo, 5th Gabriel Fanning and Hailee Whitten, 4th Rachelle Dominguez Hernandez and Haylee Johnson, and 3rd Jaidyn Shepard and Bella Kordonowy. Second place winners are Xitlali Vega Alvarez and Gabriela Fernandez Lopez with their health career display board on physical therapy, and first place winners are Kaitlyn Marsh and Anthony McMenamy with their health career display board on a neurosurgeon. Students will also be presenting these to the freshman transition classes and to the student body during National HOSA week the first week of November. Please call teacher and advisor Kelly Gustafson at 283-1710 with questions and to offer assistance.

SPEECH AND DEBATE

CHS Speech and Debate has begun the season following a successful National Tournament with now Alumni Sawyer Barnett placing in the top 100 in the nation. Graduating captains, Shaylin Segura and Alek Henricksen, both advanced as well putting all three captains in the top half of national debaters. CHS thanks all the sponsors who helped make the trip possible: Dolan Auto Group, JP Henricksen, Father Chuck Durante, Carson City Lions Club, Carson Endodontics, Foster Machining, Dan Spence, Bradley Harris, Johnny Rockets, and Walker Barnett. The team also thanks Mona Lisa and Wine for hosting the Paint for Debate fundraiser and the Carson City Kiwanis club for helping run the Mills Park BBQ. Eight Carson students competed at Elko last weekend with seven advancing to semi or final rounds. New member Ivy Campbell placed 6th in novice foreign extemporaneous. Team captain Sophia Peterson placed 10th in senior Lincoln Douglas speaker points and 5th overall in senior foreign extemporaneous. Michael Rosenburg placed 6th in novice Lincoln Douglas speaker points and 5th overall in novice humorous interpretation. Kieran Dazzo and Rebecca Trejo took 5th and 2nd in novice public forum speaker points and 2nd overall in novice public forum debate. Trejo also took 2nd overall in novice program oral interpretation. Emerson Spence and captain, Evan Cherpeski, placed 9th and 1st in senior public speaker points and 3rd overall. Next month, the team looks forward to a tournament at Wooster, the American Legion Speaking Contest, and the upcoming TEDx event. Call or email Coach Patrick Mobley at 283-1807 or pmobley@carson.k12.nv.us for questions.

SEE YOU AT THE POLE

Fellowship of Christian Athletes and other students met at the CHS flagpole for prayer Sept. 27, at 7 a.m. All around the globe, in every time zone, students and staff gathered to pray for their school, friends, families, churches, and communities. See You at The Pole is a day committed to global unity in Christ and prayer for this generation.

MOUNTAIN BIKE TEAM

The Senators Mountain Bike Team rode in the Rattlesnake Round-up in Reno Sept. 17, the second race in a four-race series. Top riders were Tobin McRae who moved up two spots from the first race to place 4th for CHS Varsity Boys. Taylor Jenkins also moved up to place 5th for CHS JV Girls, and Owen Lieder came in 4th with Jens Robison on his tail in 5th for sophomore boys. Top middle school riders were Elsa Harrison in 3rd for advanced middle school girls and Annika Robison in 4th for the middle school girls' race. The next race, High Sierra Showdown, is Oct. 1 in Mammoth. For more information about upcoming races and events, contact coaches and teachers Gary Castleman or Brigette Pugh at 283-1653 or bpugh@carson.k12.nv.us.

BOWLING CLUB

The CHS bowling club meets for pre-season practice and conditioning every Monday and Thursday at Gold Dust West bowling center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The first competition and sign ups at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno will be Nov. 1. Students and parents need to complete the winter sports registration forms on the CHS website during open registration. Bowlers don't need the physical or concussion test. All CHS students are welcome to join. Call or email math teacher Chris Mannschreck at 283-1743 and cmannschreck@carson.k12.nv.us.

SENIOR PARENT NIGHT

Parents of seniors are invited to CHS Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the library for CHS Senior Parent Night. Counselors will discuss graduation requirements, senior costs, college entrance exams, scholarships, and financial aid. Parents of juniors are also invited for a CHS Junior Parent Night Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. to hear information on graduation requirements, college entrance exams, scholarships, the AP Program, and the Jump Start program. Both presentations will be on carsonhigh.com for those unable to attend. Call CHS Counselor Mandy Chambers at 283-1915 with questions.

CHS 2017-2018 SPORTS REGISTRATION

Registration for 2017-2018 winter sports: Boys and girls basketball, wrestling, and skiing will be open Oct. 2-Nov. 3, and all athletes must register online at http://www.registermyathlete.com. Those already in a sport from this fall need to select the winter sport. Photo or cell phone pictures of physicals will be accepted if readable. Form B of the NIAA pre-participation form is two pages, and it must be signed by both parent and athlete with both pages uploaded together. Form D, physical history, must be uploaded separately from Form B. If no physical is needed, complete and submit top portion. Medical insurance is covered by Carson City School District for any school sponsored activity. If student already has medical insurance, CCSD will be a secondary insurance. New athletes must go online and enter their yearly health information, NIAA form B and physical, if they didn't have one. Questions? Contact the Athletic Department at 283-1900.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

For Sept. 25-30, the CHS Athletes of the Week are Amanda Schulz and Nancy Henrickson in girls doubles tennis, and Hunter Rauh for boys cross country. Congratulations to these athletes and to all students who participate in school through clubs and sports.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Amberlee Ketten. Not only is Amberlee maintaining a perfect GPA, she's doing so in three honors classes: English, Biology, and Geometry. Additionally, Amberlee plays softball, attends Lifepoint church, and loves people. CHS is grateful to have her.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight is Chris Berggren. Chris is a successful student, taking challenging AP and honors classes over the years. His GPA is 4.18, and he's currently taking four college classes at WNC with the Jump Start program. A member of NHS, Chris is also a Group Officer and Events Coordinator. He spent two years competing in cross country and has been with NJROTC since freshman year. As part of NJROTC, Chris competed at Nationals in Orienteering from 2015-17 and will most likely do so this year. He earned 9th place in Varsity Nationals in 2017. Chris was Company Commander and Orienteering Team Commander and is currently the Battalion Commander for more than 250 students in NJROTC. Outside of school, Chris stays busy being involved in Boy Scouts for 6.5 years, and earning his Eagle Scout in February 2016. He was also a Senator and graduate of Boys State. He participates in Jujitsu, earning his Black Belt in 2016. He has spent many hours volunteering in the community, raising money, and helping the Carson Animal Initiative and the Salvation Army. He also participates in trail building, food drives, and many other events too numerous to mention. Chris has held a number of jobs since 2015, and he currently owns and operates his own business: Sugar Pine Firewood. Chris is applying for an appointment to the U.S Naval Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, and West Point among others. He's considering majoring in political science or business. CHS is extremely proud of Chris's accomplishments in and out of school and wishes him the best of luck in his future.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.