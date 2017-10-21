Senator Square: Former Carson High School student returns to lead One Up Club

Brooklyn Maw, herself a CHS graduate, has returned to lead the One Up Club at CHS. What does this say to the community of Carson City when a former student returns to become a positive influence at her alma mater? Well, it is the highest form of flattery and shows that CHS positively and lastingly impacts students' lives. Not only is Maw in charge of the One Up Club, she also works as the Youth Program Coordinator for Partnership Carson City, whose "mission is to foster a healthy community by building strong families and successful youth, through education, collaboration, and engagement …" The One Up Club has a similar mission as well; they advocate for mental health to peers and the community in order to promote a healthy drug free lifestyle. Their main goal this year is to become better known in the community and school through advertising and working with PCCs' media company, Nevada Momentum. One Up meets every Tuesday after school from 2:10-3 p.m. in teacher Todd Jennings' Room, 147. Maw intends to have students post and advertise their stories and activities through local news sources as a result of their monthly goals, one of which includes a community or school based presentation about the negative effects of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana or even a presentation on suicide prevention. One Ups' other plans include coordinating a mental health first aid course for students, creating an anti-tobacco use advertisement, helping create a "Safe Haven Room" at CHS, hosting alcohol and drug free parties and activities, attending a national conference, helping to coordinate prescription drug round ups with PCC, and hosting a fatal vision goggle race track course to show the dangers of driving under the influence. Maw cannot possibly lead all of these activities and events by herself, but the community of Carson City is filled with amazing volunteers who may want to help. If so, please contact her at 841-4730 or brooklyn@partnershipcarsoncity.org.

NHS BLOOD DRIVE

NHS' National Honors Society won the Northern Nevada High School Blood Drive Challenge last year and received a check for $3,000 from United Blood Services. NHS' first blood drive this year is Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Medical staff will be in the CHS Small Gym. Large numbers of donors are needed, especially with the recent tragedy in Las Vegas. Donors must be 16 or older, and anyone under 18 must have a signed parent consent form and a picture ID when they donate. Students may sign up by room No. 221 or drop by the day of the blood drive. Snacks and drinks are also needed. Call teacher Brian Branch at 283-1749 for information.

MOUNTAIN BIKE TEAM

The Senator Mountain Bike Team traveled to Mammoth Oct. 1 for the High Sierra Showdown. Tobin McRae held on to 4th place for Varsity Boys, Taylor Jenkins took 7th for Junior Varsity Girls, and Owen Lieder came in 5th with Jens Robison 7th and Alex Pugh 10th for sophomore boys. Top middle school riders were Elsa Harrison with a 3rd three-peat for advanced middle school girls and Annika Robison made the biggest jump on the team moving into 1st place for the middle school girls race. All riders had a great race, especially considering the high altitude. The team's final race is the championship in Truckee Oct. 15. For more information about the team and its events, contact Coaches Gary Castleman or Brigette Pugh at 283-1653.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nancy Henricksen and Amanda Schulz, both seniors, medaled 4th in the north for girls' doubles in tennis Oct. 14 at Bishop Manogue. The girls had a great season making it to the final four in the north at playoffs. They decided at the beginning of the season to join together to make it to state, and they did. Questions? Call Coach Linda Hixenbaugh at 283-1711.

CHS ACCREDITATION

CHS is opening the Parent Surveys section of the accreditation process for a two week window. Parents and guardians will be able to fill in surveys Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. There are two surveys to complete: Parent Survey for Schools at eprovesurveys.advanc-ed.org/surveys/#/action/38324/31950 and Climate and Culture Parent Survey at eprovesurveys.advanc-ed.org/surveys/#/action/35646/31950. The purpose of these surveys is to find out parents' and guardians' opinions about their child's school. All responses will be completely confidential.

DIAPER DRIVE, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, AND MIRACLE MINUTE UPDATE

There are two more weeks left for the CHS Honors Government Diaper Drive, and numbers are down from last year. If funds are preventing a gift of big amounts, please remember that anything is helpful. For instance, a package of three diapers can be purchased at the dollar store. If every staff person at CHS bought one of these packages, almost a 1000 diapers would go to infants and toddlers in the community. CHS Honors Government so far has raised 212lbs of food for students in the CCSD, and CHS has raised 344 oatmeals for the item of the month along with $782.37 in miracle money cash donation for Food For Thought. So when out and about this weekend, hit the dollar store for a package of diapers and for a box of instant oatmeal. All donations stay local. The morning of Oct. 16 teachers found an envelope in their mailboxes because HOSA-Future Health Professionals conducted a Miracle Minute to raise money for the Napa fire victims. All money raised was donated to the American Red Cross at their fundraising campaign at the Atlantis Hotel Casino. Under advisorship of Kelly Gustafson, $904 was raised in one minute.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

The CHS Oct. 16-20 Athletes of the Week are Jill Beglin, for girls golf, and Jared Barnard and Jacob Wolz for boys tennis. These athletes, and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of congratulations for going above and beyond society's expectations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Miranda Glahn is the CHS Student of the Week. Miranda is a junior and a remarkable young lady. She is a peer in one of the special education classes and is such a great asset to this high school. CHS is grateful to Miranda for all she has done and is doing to make this high school great. Congratulations on being recognized by teachers and peers.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

CHS is pleased to recognize Jessica Camelon as this week's Senior in the Spotlight. Jessica has a weighted GPA of 4.75 and is currently continuing her academic pursuits with a full load of classes, four of which are AP. She is also enrolled in a Health Information Management class and a Pharmacy Practice class which will prepare her for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam. Additionally, Jessica has been a member of National Honor Society and Link Crew for three years and a member of the varsity tennis team since freshman year. She was also part of a two person team that placed 1st in the HOSA-Future Health Professionals Nevada State Competition and 8th in the International Competition held in Florida. Jessica is also the recipient of the Willa Cather Book Award for academic achievement in English. In addition to her outstanding academic work, Jessica is passionate about music and plays the piccolo in the CHS Wind Ensemble and has been in the CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band each of her high school years playing both piccolo and flute, qualifying for the State Honor Band for the past 3 years. Outside of school, Jessica has been involved in dance since 3rd grade. She studied with Western Nevada Performing Arts and has learned many styles of dance including jazz, ballet, point, and hip hop. Jessica is interested in pursuing further education to study molecular biology and immunology. Her ultimate goal is to attend medical school and become a practicing physician. CHS is proud of the contributions Jessica has made to the school and community and looks forward to the future accomplishments of this talented student.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.