Senator Square: Holiday craft fair coming to Carson High School

Women love to shop, and guys walk around carrying their purchases, right? Well, maybe. It sure sounds like a stereotypical shopping experience, but it is not. The CHS Holiday Craft Fair, the area's best Christmas holiday shopping experience, is coming Nov. 17-18, and it is a time for ladies to purchase physical items and men to enjoy kinds of available food groups. Booth space is still available at CHS's well-attended and very successful event, and for those who want to shop, the Fair runs Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of booths fill both gyms, the downstairs hallways, the north foyer, and Senator Square in the center of the school. Do not miss this exciting event. Students are asked to volunteer to assist crafters in loading and unloading, and stipends are awarded to clubs who assist at the rate of $5 per hour. Student club booths who participate keep any earnings and are awarded an additional $50 stipend, and seniors who participate qualify for a senior scholarship. Last year, 22 scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors. Thanks as always to the Carson City community for their continued support. Contact the Fair Coordinator Cathy Barbie with questions and booth rentals at 775-882-8109 or crbbarb@nvbell.net.

CHS CELEBRATES NEVADA DAY

Students, faculty, and staff took advantage of Oct. 31 by wearing their Battle Born, UNR, UNLV, and WNC gear in order to celebrate Nevada Day.

30 DAYS OF GRATITUDE

CHS is in the midst of its first ever 30 Days of Gratitude. The SEL Committee invited all the staff to "Mob the Halls" and tell students how grateful they are for knowing them and having them in their classes. Students appreciated the "Thank you for being here," "Good morning," and "High-five" they received from staff during the Week of Respect. One student, who generally struggles to get to school said, "Man, I love walking into school like this!" Teachers are giving thanks to students for showing up and giving it their best. If parents, teachers, and administrators brighten one student's day in the process, then much of the work is already done.

UNR BOUND TOUR

Recommended Stories For You

On Nov. 3, a group of 34 seniors attended a Nevada Bound tour at UNR. Students were able to meet with academic representatives from their areas of interest and discuss their majors and career goals. Jared Mitchell said he enjoyed having the opportunity to talk to representatives from UNR's Study Abroad program: "I learned any UNR scholarships can be used for study abroad [because] I'd like to go to Poland and study Business and Economics." Students attended in-depth college sessions with the college of their choice where they saw the facilities and buildings that would house their major. They were also able to meet with the faculty and staff within those colleges. When asked what she thought of the tour, Kyla Searcy, future Wildlife Ecology and Conservation major, said, "It was really cool; I toured the Fleischmann Agriculture building, and saw taxidermied animals. I also got to see students' research projects." At the close of their tour, students enjoyed lunch at the Down Under Cafe before heading back to CHS.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

For Thirty Days of Gratitude, FCA served cups of hot chocolate and cider to all kids wanting a cup. A sticker on the cup read: "Pizza Tuesdays Room 214" and "John 3:16 — For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life." CHS Advisor Ty McMillen has been busy this year working to foster unity and support of the students. Leaders of CHS FCA include teacher and advisor Ty McMillen, Charles Mann, Joe Clark, Nate Girdner, Billy McHenry, and Phil Brady. Also supporting FCA with the hot chocolate and cider are Tim Plummer, Youth Pastor at 1st Presbyterian in Carson City, and Kurt Katzorke, Youth Pastor at Hilltop Community Church.

ACADEMIC LETTERS

Hello Carson Senators. Students receiving an Academic Letter will do so Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the big gym. For a list of recipients, students may check Edmodo, or visit the Guidance Office. Feel free to bring family and friends. Drinks and food will be served.

CHS VERSUS DHS BASKETBALL GAME

It is time to go hunting for some tiger meat; here kitty, kitty. Heads-up Carson City. The 3rd Annual CHS vs. DHS Charity Basketball Game happens Nov. 15 at DHS, and those attending are asked to wear camouflage. There is also a rooter bus, and sign-ups are at the Student Store Oct. 30 through Nov. 13. To get on the Rooter bus, students must bring a completed release form and $5 which will cover both entrance to the game and the ride on the rooter bus. This is a huge charity event, and all proceeds will donated to the California Wildfire Victims. Ann Britt, CHS Physical Education teacher and Leadership Advisor is in charge of this event, so please email her with questions: abritt@carson.k12.nv.us.

COLLEGE REPRESENTATIVES VISIT CHS

A representative from Northern Arizona University will be in the Tech Center at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6, and a representative from UNLV will be in the Administrative Conference Room at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6. A representative from Colorado Mesa University, Portland State University, and UNR will be in the Tech Center Nov. 7. All a student need do is visit a guidance counselor for a pass.

UPCOMING SPORTS TRYOUTS

CHS JV Cheerleader tryouts are Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Contact Coach Sheila Story at sstory@carson.k12.nv.us for more information. Girls Basketball tryouts are Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Big Gym. Second round tryouts will be Nov 13 at 4:30 p.m. Boys Basketball tryouts for varsity and junior varsity are Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Big Gym, and freshman tryouts are Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Small Gym. Second round tryouts for varsity and junior varsity are Nov. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Big Gym, and freshman second round tryouts are Nov. 13 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Small Gym. All athletes need to complete the on-line registration packet on registermyathlete.com.

CHIP: CHS INCENTIVE PROGRAM

These randomly-chosen students demonstrated the life skill of timeliness through perfect attendance and being on time to all their classes. They were awarded a certificate and some other goodies for having perfect attendance for October: Emmanuel Alvarez, grade 9; Joey Ang, grade 9; Ricardo Barriga, grade 9; Jessica Bennett, grade 11; Ridge Willard, grade 11; Ariel Vega-Alvarez, grade 9; Walker Morgan, grade 9. Not pictured are Morgan Nelson, grade 12; Mohammad Abdelhade, grade 12; Seth Moede, grade 11. Leading the incentive program is Athletic Administrator and Dean of Students Marc Rodina.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

CHS Oct. 23 to Oct. 27 Athletes of the Week are Efren Ramirez-Ledezma for Boys Soccer and Blanca Sosa for Girls Cross Country, and the Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 Athlete of the Week is Gabriella Fernandez-Lopez. These athletes and all students who participate in school functions through leadership, clubs, and sports deserve a high level of congratulations for going above and beyond society's expectations.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Student of the Week is Sy'Johnniqa Moore. She is a junior and an amazing CHS student who always has a smile on her face and goes the extra mile to get involved in clubs, leadership, band and more. Sy'Johnniqas Spirit has an influence on those around her, and that is why she makes CHS a great place to be. Congratulations to Sy'Johnniqa.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight is Nicole Van Geel. Nicole maintains a 4.7 GPA and is currently taking a full schedule of Advanced Placement and Honors courses. During her years at CHS, Nicole has participated in National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Most notably though is Nicole's dedication to the sport of swimming and her achievement in the pool. She has been a member of the varsity swim team at CHS all four years and has been on a USA Club Swimming team for the last 6. She has participated in championship level swimming competitions and hopes to swim at the collegiate level. Nicole will be applying to numerous selective colleges and would like to attend a school where she can pursue swimming and enjoy an intellectual challenge while majoring in Computer Science. Nicole's commitment to education, and her positive attitude, are greatly appreciated. Carson High School is thankful for her contributions to our school.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.