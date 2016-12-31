Senator Square: Reality of college seen through Carson High School grads | NevadaAppeal.com

Decided where to go to college yet? Filled out all the applications? Been accepted? Now what? As if that was not difficult enough, now comes the time to think about moving, what to take, what not to take, whether or not it is better to live in the dorms or get an apartment. And then there is the toughest question of all: refrigeration? College life is scary at first. Want some tips and advice to make the transition easier? Come and find the answers with “The Real Life of College: Through the Eyes of Former CHS Grads.”

This will happen in the CHS library Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. This fun and informative night is sponsored by the CHS PTSA, and refreshments will be served. This is a great opportunity to speak with current college students, those who have inside experience about what to expect. Moreover, National Honors Society members will earn points for attending this event as well. And once the former CHS graduates are finished answering questions, it will be time again to look for some more free money by looking at the Senator Scholarship Scoop, online at http://www.carson high.com. Sure it is there every Monday with the latest news about scholarships, testing, college visits, and grants, but procrastination is not going to get anyone any scholarships. Graduation is just around the corner, so do not be left wondering what to do next. Need help filling out applications for Federal Student Aid? CHS provides some amazing help with that challenge too, so come and get some “how-to” tips Wednesdays after school in Room 256. College Connections will provide guidance for college applications, scholarship applications, and assisting students with applying for FAFSA because it is not too late to accomplish these tasks. However, and this is something important to think about, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “I’ll be back!” not “I’ll be back … later.” The Terminator was not a procrastinator.

CHS CHEER TEAM

Carson High Cheer Team would like to thank its sponsors for 2016: American Family Insurance, Black Bear Diner, Burrows Bros. Concrete, Campagni Auto Group, Capitol Ford, Carson City Orthodontics, Carson City RV, Carson City Toyota, Carson Dermatology, Carson Dodge, Christensen Automotive, Cinderlite Trucking Corp., Click Bond, Continuum Packing, Basalite, D&S Towing, Eagle Vision, Farmers Insurance, Glen Eagles, Hacienda Market, Impact International, Jamba Juice, Kiggins Family Dentistry, Majestic Marble & Tile, Nevada Green Inst. (NGI), PCC Structurals, Polymer Plastics, RE/MAX, Save Mart, ServPro, Sierra Podiatry, Something Tasty, The Toy Dudes, Tom Goldston Roofing, Vital Signs, and Wells Fargo.

NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART SEEKS ENTRIES

Time is almost up for Nevada students, grades 7-12, to submit creative and original artwork to the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards. Categories include: ceramics, architecture and industrial design, digital art, drawing, photography, fashion, film and animation, and more. Submissions will be judged on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a unique, personal vision. The deadline to submit is Jan. 12 at 8:59 p.m. Students will be notified by Feb. 3 of their award status. For details regarding submission, visit http://bit.ly/ScholasticArtAwards2017, or call Communications Intern, Karlye Kost at 702-335-1826 or email her at intern@nevadaart.org.

CHS SPRING SPORTS SIGNUPS

Spring sports signups begin Jan. 13. If physicals are needed (every two years beginning with freshman year), forms are obtained at the NIAA website at http://www.niaa.com under the forms tab or through the CHS Athletic Office during business hours. Both Form B and D are required for registration. For information, contact the CHS Athletic Department at 775-283-1900, or log onto http://www.carsonhigh.com website. The Athletic Department will reopen after Winter Break on Jan. 10.

PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION REFLECTIONS CONTEST

It is time again for the PTA Reflections Contest. An unbelievable amount of entries last year really made CHS shine, and students may prepare entries either on their own or as part of a class assignment. The theme this year is, “What is Your Story?” and students have six categories in which to participate: literature, dance, music, film, visual arts (including 3D) and photography. There also will be a wonderful display in the CHS library window again this year. CHS PTSA President LeAnn Saarem is available for any questions or help at saarem@sbcglobal.net. The deadline to turn in Reflections entries is Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the CHS library. Because of complications with the NV PTA’s submission deadline, local winners’ submissions will not be sent to the state competition this year. If a student has her heart set on submitting to the state, she will need to contact Saarem to turn in the entry by Jan. 6. Remember, there will be cash prizes for winners of each category.

MOCK TRIAL

Ever wanted to be a lawyer for a day? Ever wanted to be someone else? With Mock Trial, it is possible. Mock trial is “Law and Order” in real life. Want to meet professional attorneys or students around the state, want to compete in a simulated trial environment in a real courthouse with a real judge? Students who want to be attorneys are needed as well as witnesses. And actors, there are spots for them also. There is only one tournament, and it will take place in February in Reno. Interested? The club meets Mondays and Tuesdays from 2:05 to 3:30 p.m. in Room 205.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong recently announced that a new Citizens Academy for high school seniors will start on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Ever wondered how the Sheriff’s Office operates or how the Detention Center is managed? Then attend this academy. This informative academy explains what the Sheriff’s Office does, how it does it and why it is done in a particular manner as well as the important role of the School Resource Officers. This can be great for the CHS Senior Project as well. Each class will start with a question and answer period by Furlong and Undersheriff Steve Albertsen. Every department from the Sheriff’s Office will be represented. There will be speakers from Patrol, Crime Lab, Evidence, Investigations, Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit DUI/Traffic, K-9, 911 Dispatchers and School Resource Officers. There also will be a SWAT team demonstration. The academy is open to Carson City high school seniors. If students are under 18, they must have a signed release from a parent. If students have any questions about this academy, please contact SRO Williams at dwilliams@carson.org, or Volunteer Coordinator Ken Smith at 775-283-7810.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Leonardo Melgarejo Rodriguez is a sophomore at CHS. He is an outstanding student with a great work ethic. He also has a consistently positive attitude and is an outstanding role model; he is a great encouragement to everyone at CHS. Students and teachers alike are grateful for Leonardo!

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.