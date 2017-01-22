Senator Square: Second semester in full swing at Carson High School | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson High School students are currently working with great intensity to fulfill their senior projects, a graduation requirement. All those involved encourage students to pursue a personal interest, something to benefit others, or something to prepare themselves for their future. Senior Jordan Aikins has wanted to be an airline pilot for as long as anyone in his family can remember. His father, Al Aikins, said, “This was evident back when he placed a bumper sticker over his bedroom door that read ‘Tired of driving … learn to fly.’”

Jordan began pursuing his endeavor to fly by taking lessons and working at the Carson City Airport in 2014. It’s no surprise then Jordan successfully achieved his goal Dec. 19; he’s now a licensed pilot. Not only was a pilot’s license one of Jordan’s goals in completing his senior project, Jordan also is working on high performance engine flying with his teacher and mentor, Shane Quilling. Though 10 hours is all that’s required to complete the senior project, most students put in significantly more time. Jordan thanks his many CHS teachers as well as his football coaches for encouraging him and helping him to develop a strong work ethic. He’s also indebted to Carson Aviation Academy and in particular the support of Steve Poscic, the former owner of maintenance, Rick Burnett, Russell Smith, and the new owner Brian Vowell. These gentlemen acted as mentors to Jordan, giving him guidance, friendship, and a helping hand. Jordan also enjoys being involved with and, on many occasions, leading the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at CHS.

7TH ANNUAL 5K RUN/WALK

The 7th Annual Safe and Sober 2017 5K walk, at the CHS track facility, presented by Carson High Safe Grad Booster, is set for Feb. 11. The Safe Grad Committee started its annual Safe Grad tradition in 1988, providing graduating seniors with a safe and sober all-night celebration on the eve of their graduation followed by a trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Amusement Park in Northern California. This event has been a tremendous success in that not one graduation night fatality for a Carson High School graduate has occurred since its inception. Registration and raffle tickets may be purchased at race360.com/16632 or at Walmart on the north end on Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 from 3-7 p.m. For information about the 5K Run/Walk, call race coordinator Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635 or email her at race.safegrad@gmail.com. Those interested may also visit carsonhighsafegrad.com.

SPRING SPORTS SIGNUPS

There will be a sign-up night from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the CHS library. Deadline for spring sport sign-ups is Feb. 15, no exceptions. Don’t attend if already signed up. If physicals are needed (every two years beginning with freshman year), forms are obtained at the NIAA website at http://www.niaa.com under the forms tab or through the CHS Athletic Office. Both Form B and D are required for registration. Questions? Contact the Athletic Department at 775-283-1900 or log onto http://www.carsonhigh.com website.

NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY BLOOD DRIVE

Save a life; please give blood. NHS’ Winter Blood Drive happens from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the CHS Library, and sign-up sheets and donor forms are available in room 221. Donors must be 16 years old to donate and have a picture ID. Any student under 18 must bring a signed parent consent form. Note, anyone who made a “double red cell” donation is ineligible to donate on Wednesday. Snacks and drinks are needed for this event as well, so anyone interested in helping out is encouraged to call NHS adviser and teacher Brian Branch at 775-283-1749, or email him at bbranch@carson.k12.nv.us.

BASEBALL

The Carson High School Baseball Booster Club is hosting its annual fundraiser, poker night, at Fuji Park at 5 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, contact a CHS baseball player or coach Bryan Manoukian at bmanoukian@carson.k12.nv.us.

CCSD PRESENTS SCREENAGERS

Carson City School District will be hosting the screening of the documentary “Screenagers” aimed at the effects of digital screen time on the minds of youth in both their family and friend relationships and the choices they make. There are two showings: Feb. 2: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center Theatre. Carson High’s own Link Crew (positive student leaders, role models, and mentors) will be holding a fundraiser at the event selling concession items to support the club. The event is free and open to the public. Want to know more about this documentary, go to screenagersmovie.com. For information, call or email Link Crew coordinator and CHS math teacher Shanell Cavener at 775-283-1747 or scavener@carson.k12.nv.us.

FLORAL PROGRAM

The CHS Floral Program is selling Valentine’s Day flowers: 12 stems of roses are $50, six roses are $25, a three-stem arrangement is $15, and a single stem sleeve is $5. Orders begin Monday and end Feb. 8. Deliveries will happen Feb. 14. For information, email teacher Charles Mann at cmann@carson.k12.nv.us.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Will Hoffecker is the student of the week at CHS. He’s a helpful young man who goes out of his way with both teachers and students to lend them a helping hand. He’s delightful and always willing to be there for anyone and everyone. He also works diligently in his classes. CHS is grateful to have Hoffecker as one of its own.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week’s Senior Spotlight shines on Scarlett Baeza. As a student at CHS, she has maintained excellent grades during her freshman, sophomore, junior and the first semester of senior year. Scarlett has taken both Honors and AP classes while maintaining an excellent weighted GPA. As a senior, she continues to excel in her classes as she thinks about college after graduating from CHS. Moreover, Scarlett has been involved in speech and debate, cross country and distance track as well as the One Up Club. Outside of school, Scarlett volunteers with the Christmas food drive, and she teaches art to children, including working at birthday parties sponsored by Mona Lisa and Wine. She plans to attend Hawaii Pacific University and major in teaching English as a second language with a minor in art. Scarlett plans on teaching overseas after she finishes college. CHS knows Scarlett will be successful in all her future endeavors.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.