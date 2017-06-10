Senior lunch menus for June 12-16 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of June 12 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Drive:

MONDAY: Beef nachos with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream, watermelon and Jell-O with fruit.

TUESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, sourdough bread, margarine, scones, whipped cherry fruit cups and fruit juice.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh oranges and peanut butter no-bake cookies.

THURSDAY: Southwestern barbecue chicken burgers, baked beans, carrot and raisin salad and pineapple chunks.

FRIDAY: Liver and onion or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, blushed pears and raspberry sherbet.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chili dogs on whole wheat buns, cheese, onions, Tater Tots, three-bean salad and watermelon.

TUESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, onion, carrots, pineapple, rice, stir fry vegetables, fresh apples and fortune cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, baby carrots, celery sticks and fresh fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

FRIDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and apples.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon bleu casserole, broccoli, three-bean salad, croissants, apricots and cookies.

TUESDAY: Beef enchilada, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.

WEDNESDAY: Turkey, spinach salad with cranberries and almonds, mashed potatoes, gravy, crinkle-cut carrots, cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Roast beef, red potatoes, mixed vegetables, garden salad with dressing, diced peaches and gingerbread.

FRIDAY: Barbecue tri-tip sandwiches, potato salad, carrot sticks, ranch dressing, watermelon and mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread and fruit.

TUESDAY: Deviled pork chops, baked potatoes, Brussels sprouts, salad and pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Chef salad, garlic bread and fruit.

THURSDAY: Herb baked chicken, stuffing, gravy, veggies, salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: Grilled ham and cheese sandwiches, sliced tomatoes, fries and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, beans, salad and cake.

TUESDAY: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes, corn, tomatoes vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner rolls, sliced peaches and apple butter.

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, stuffing, pan gravy, peas and onions, salad and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Tamales with green sauce, beans, corn, salad and tapioca pudding.

FRIDAY DINNER 3:30 p.m.: Barbecue ribs and chicken, vegetables, macaroni salad, green salad, biscuits and dessert.