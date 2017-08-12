Senior lunch menus for week of Aug. 14, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 14 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Beef nachos with refried beans, tomatoes, onion, salsa, sour cream, cheese, watermelon, Jell-O and fruit.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat rolls, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad, assorted dressing and grapes.

WEDNESDAY: Manicotti, broccoli, Caesar salad, fresh bananas and French bread.

THURSDAY: BLTs, pea salad, cottage cheese and fruit, cranberry juice and pudding.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Breaded chicken with mashed potatoes, pan gravy, mixed vegetables, garden salad, grain bread, grape jelly, apricots and oatmeal cookies.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits, honey and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, squash and zucchini, rice pilaf, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple and orange cups and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and apples.

THURSDAY: Egg salad sandwiches, vegetable soup with beans, sliced tomatoes and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Lasagna, broccoli, garlic bread, mixed fruit, cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Grilled chicken and strawberry salad, hard boiled eggs, croissants and chocolate eclairs.

TUESDAY: Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, egg noodles, garlic bread and apple crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef au jus, steamed white rice, steamed baby lima beans, sliced tomatoes, oatmeal bran muffins, apple jelly and canned apricot halves.

THURSDAY: Cheese manicotti, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion salad, Parisian bread, Italian vegetable and chocolate cream pie.

FRIDAY: Western barbecue day: mushroom Swiss burgers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, dill pickles, fruit salad, baked beans and assorted ice cream bars.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuits, honey and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Tangy meatballs, squash and zucchini, rice pilaf, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple and orange cups and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine and peaches.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and apples.

FRIDAY: Egg salad sandwiches, vegetable soup with beans, sliced tomatoes and fruit cocktail.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Hamburgers and toppings, baked beans and cantaloupe.

TUESDAY: Hash brown, ham and cheese casserole, green beans and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken with garlic, lemon and rosemary, Parmesan rice, carrots and salad.

THURSDAY: Penne with shrimp and broccoli, garlic bread, salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: Chicken sausage, German potato salad, German slaw, applesauce and oranges.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Meatball subs, potato wedges, salad and cookies.

TUESDAY: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, salad, whole wheat bread, apricots and oatmeal cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Beef and cheese ravioli in marinara sauce, salad, garlic bread and fruit parfait.

THURSDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, steamed brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, whole wheat bread and oatmeal date bars.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, country style gravy, vegetables, dinner rolls and ice cream cake.