Senior lunch menus for week of Aug. 28, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Aug. 28 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Salmon patty on a bun, lettuce, onion, mixed vegetables, carrot salad and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Twice baked potatoes with chili, cheese and onions, carrots, banana muffins, apple butter, yogurt and blueberries.

WEDNESDAY: Stuffed peppers over spinach spaghetti, garden salad, garlic bread and apricots.

THURSDAY: Philadelphia cheese steak with onion and peppers, pickled beets, peaches and cookies.

FRIDAY: N/A

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, yogurt and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Turkey wraps, flour tortillas, spinach with water chestnuts, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh bananas, whole wheat bread and margarine.

THURSDAY: Baked stuffed pork chops, steamed spinach, baked beans, oat bran rolls, apple butter and pineapple.

FRIDAY: N/A

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Mexican meatballs, brown rice, seasoned zucchini, garden salad, Caesar dressing, corn tortillas and fresh papaya.

TUESDAY: Turkey, low-sodium bacon, avocado ranch wraps, baked potato chips, fruit salad, baby greens, poppy seed dressing and crisped rice treats.

WEDNESDAY: Fried rice with almonds, chicken egg rolls, orange spinach salad and cranberry apple dessert.

THURSDAY: Beef tips with mushroom gravy over fettuccine, pea salad, winter vegetables, diced peaches and German chocolate cake.

FRIDAY: N/A

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, yogurt and orange juice.

TUESDAY: Turkey wraps, flour tortillas, spinach with water chestnuts, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh bananas, whole wheat bread and margarine.

THURSDAY: Baked stuffed pork chops, steamed spinach, baked beans, oat bran rolls, apple butter and pineapple.

FRIDAY: N/A

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chicken cordon blue casserole, green beans, salad and strawberries.

TUESDAY: Pork sir fry, rice, egg rolls and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked cod, macaroni and cheese, veggie medley and salad.

THURSDAY: Cajun roast beef, potatoes and herbs, broccoli, salad, rolls and bananas.

FRIDAY: N/A

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: French dip, potatoes, salad and cake.

TUESDAY: Tilapia, broccoli stuffed potatoes, carrots, beet salad and melon.

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, baked potatoes, sour cream, vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, peach butter and fresh apples.

THURSDAY: Pastrami and Swiss on rye, potato wedges, beans, salad, Jell-O and fruit.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: N/A