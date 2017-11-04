Senior lunch menus for week of Nov. 6, 2017
November 4, 2017
Note: Menus for week of Nov. 6 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Chicken enchiladas over beans and rice, corn, Mandarin oranges and spiced apples.
TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley battered potatoes, seasoned zucchini, Waldorf salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and cantaloupe chunks.
WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas, onions, garden salad with assorted dressing and mixed berry cups.
THURSDAY: All American bacon cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, baked beans, potato chips, carrot and celery salad and whipped cherry pineapple dessert.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia.
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, plain yogurt and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.
THURSDAY: Crab enchiladas, refried beans, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, broccoli salad, rainbow sherbet, oatmeal date bars and pink lemonade.
TUESDAY: Spinach tortellini, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cups and pumpkin ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Fried chicken, mixed salad, feta cheese, dried cherries and blueberries, candied pecans, vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole kernel corn, biscuits and apple pie with ice cream.
THURSDAY: Tomato soup, holiday subs with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, baby carrots and fresh bananas.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia.
TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, plain yogurt and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.
THURSDAY: Crab enchiladas, refried beans, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Beef, bean and cheese burritos, corn, Spanish rice and fruit.
TUESDAY: Mambo pork roast, corn muffins, broccoli, salad and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Chili lime chicken, mango, chopped salad with vinaigrette and tortillas.
THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, butternut squash, three bean salad, rolls and fruit.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, salad and biscuits.
TUESDAY: Spaghetti squash, salad, bread and yogurt pops.
WEDNESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, salad and bananas.
THURSDAY: Beef enchilada casserole, refried beans, salad and fruit cocktail.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Center is closed for Veterans Day.
