Senior lunch menus for week of Nov. 6, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Nov. 6 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Chicken enchiladas over beans and rice, corn, Mandarin oranges and spiced apples.

TUESDAY: Lemon baked fish, parsley battered potatoes, seasoned zucchini, Waldorf salad, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and cantaloupe chunks.

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas, onions, garden salad with assorted dressing and mixed berry cups.

THURSDAY: All American bacon cheeseburgers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, baked beans, potato chips, carrot and celery salad and whipped cherry pineapple dessert.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, plain yogurt and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Crab enchiladas, refried beans, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, broccoli salad, rainbow sherbet, oatmeal date bars and pink lemonade.

TUESDAY: Spinach tortellini, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit cups and pumpkin ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Fried chicken, mixed salad, feta cheese, dried cherries and blueberries, candied pecans, vinaigrette, mashed potatoes, gravy, whole kernel corn, biscuits and apple pie with ice cream.

THURSDAY: Tomato soup, holiday subs with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, baby carrots and fresh bananas.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Chicken with mushroom sauce, stuffing, mixed veggies, whole wheat rolls, margarine and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Brunch for lunch: cheese omelet, hash browns, applesauce blueberry muffins, tropical fruit cups, plain yogurt and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Crab enchiladas, refried beans, cauliflower, green salad, dressing and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Beef, bean and cheese burritos, corn, Spanish rice and fruit.

TUESDAY: Mambo pork roast, corn muffins, broccoli, salad and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Chili lime chicken, mango, chopped salad with vinaigrette and tortillas.

THURSDAY: Lemon baked fish, brown rice, butternut squash, three bean salad, rolls and fruit.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Veterans Day.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, salad and biscuits.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti squash, salad, bread and yogurt pops.

WEDNESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, salad and bananas.

THURSDAY: Beef enchilada casserole, refried beans, salad and fruit cocktail.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Center is closed for Veterans Day.