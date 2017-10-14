Senior lunch menus for week of Oct. 16, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 16 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Chicken Alfredo, linguine, broccoli, Jell-O with fruit and garlic bread sticks.

TUESDAY: Meatball sandwiches, coleslaw, fresh fruit and cherry apricot cups.

WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked fish, whole wheat rolls, peas, long grain wild rice, house salad, assorted dressing and grapes.

THURSDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, green beans, diced peaches and whipped cherry cups.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, corn bread, margarine and applesauce.

TUESDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen yogurt and cranberry apple juice.

WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh bananas, whole wheat bread and margarine.

THURSDAY: Chicken fajitas, tortillas, Spanish rice, mixed fruit and cottage cheese.

FRIDAY: Birthday lunch: pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, applesauce, cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Tuna casserole, fruit salad with coconut, broccoli, dinner rolls and lemon bars.

TUESDAY: Apple topped pork, baked sweet potatoes, lettuce and tomato salad, French dressing, wheat bread and crisped rice treats.

WEDNESDAY: Combination pizza, spring mix salad, fresh pineapple and orange sherbet.

THURSDAY: Pesto chicken Florentine with penne, tossed salad, whole wheat rolls and fresh strawberries.

FRIDAY: Taco salad bowls, refried beans, Spanish rice, sour cream, salsa and apple crisp.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Turkey sandwiches, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickled beets, baked potato chips, orange juice and cookies.

TUESDAY: Italian beef bake, peas and carrots, spinach salad, frozen yogurt and cranberry apple juice.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, coleslaw, corn bread, margarine and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Chicken fajitas, tortillas, Spanish rice, mixed fruit and cottage cheese.

FRIDAY: Tuna casserole, colorful salad, low-sodium French dressing, fresh bananas, whole wheat bread and margarine.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Spring meatballs, rice, Mexican black bean and corn salad.

TUESDAY: Chicken drumsticks with peppers, bow tie pasta, Italian veggies and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Birthday lunch: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and cantaloupe.

THURSDAY: Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, biscuits and salad.

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrots, celery and mixed fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Chicken, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, vegetables, salad, bread, apricots and oatmeal cookies.

TUESDAY: Pork green chili, stew, vegetables, tortillas and salad.

WEDNESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dinner rolls.

THURSDAY: Tilapia and cod, broccoli stuffed potatoes, carrots, beet salad and melon.

FRIDAY DINNER 3:30 p.m.: Birthday dinner: Ribs with onions and sauerkraut, lumpy mashed potatoes, vegetable salad, dinner rolls, applesauce cake and ice cream.