Senior lunch menus for week of Oct. 2, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 2 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Chile relleno, Spanish rice, zucchini, red Jell-O, pears and churros.

TUESDAY: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and mixed berries.

WEDNESDAY: Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, chopped spinach salad, whole wheat bread, margarine and oatmeal date bars.

THURSDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, tomatoes, onion, lettuce, fat-free mayonnaise, low-sodium ketchup, baked beans and cantaloupe.

FRIDAY: Honey glazed ham, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple tidbits, cake and ice cream.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles, Scandinavian vegetables and Mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, tomatoes vinaigrette, Dutch apple cake and bran rolls with peach butter.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, chopped fresh spinach, honey dressing, garlic bread, spiced applesauce and orange banana juice.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, peas, pineapple coleslaw, fresh apples and corn bread.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: waffles, strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, low-sodium ham, V8 and orange juice.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Ham and Swiss on croissants, Greek salad, V8 and pumpkin spice bread.

TUESDAY: Split pea soup, meatball subs, cucumbers in sour cream and fresh oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Lobster bisque soup, tri tip sandwiches, spiral pasta salad, strawberry rhubarb muffins and cantaloupe.

THURSDAY: Vegetable egg rolls, sweet and sour sauce cups, mushroom salad, stir fry veggies, fried rice, peach crisp and fortune cookies.

FRIDAY: Lemon baked fish, baked potatoes, beet salad, broccoli and carrots, whole wheat bread, apple butter and honeydew.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Swedish meatballs, noodles, Scandinavian vegetables and Mandarin oranges.

TUESDAY: Pepper steak, brown rice pilaf, tomatoes vinaigrette, Dutch apple cake and bran rolls with peach butter.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pasta, vegetable medley, chopped fresh spinach, honey dressing, garlic bread, spiced applesauce and orange banana juice.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, peas, pineapple coleslaw, fresh apples and corn bread.

FRIDAY: Brunch for lunch: waffles, strawberry topping, scrambled eggs, low-sodium ham, V8 and orange juice.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Lemon butter chicken, cucumber salad, grapes and cheesy bread sticks.

TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread and salad.

WEDNESDAY: Parmesan fish, rice, broccoli and salad.

THURSDAY: Chicken fried stead, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and salad.

FRIDAY: Beef tacos, ranch beans, Mexican corn and pudding.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Polish dogs, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, salad and brownies.

TUESDAY: Bacon, cream cheese, chicken, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, biscuits and pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, green salad, ranch dressing, garlic bread, cookies and fruit.

THURSDAY: Beef broccoli, rice, Asian vegetables, egg rolls and tapioca.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomatoes vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and oranges.