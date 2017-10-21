Senior lunch menus for week of Oct. 23, 2017
October 21, 2017
Note: Menus for week of Oct. 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Chicken caesar salad, yogurt berry parfait, bananas and cookies.
TUESDAY: BLTs on croissants, three bean salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.
WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, brown rice, broccoli, house salad, assorted dressing and savory style beans.
THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and orange sections.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, green salad and dressing.
TUESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas and onions and garden salad.
WEDNESDAY: BLTs, cucumber salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.
THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fresh apples.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California vegetables, whole wheat bread, apple slices and caramel.
TUESDAY: Meatloaf, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pineapple upside down cake and mini cakes.
WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese and fresh fruit, chicken tenders and whole wheat crackers.
THURSDAY: Barbecue ribs, Arcadian mango cashew salad with tropical vinaigrette, baked beans, whole kernel corn and Choco Taco ice cream.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: BLTs, cucumber salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.
TUESDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, green salad and dressing.
WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas and onions and garden salad.
THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fresh apples.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Hot Italian sandwiches, lima beans, corn on the cob and fruit.
TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, salad and bananas.
WEDNESDAY: Salmon with avocado butter, ranch beans, carrots and salad.
THURSDAY: Lasagna, garlic bread, spinach salad and fruit.
FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, potatoes, salad and strudel.
TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, corn bread and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Glazed pork chops, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and pudding.
THURSDAY: Spaghetti squash blend, salad, garlic bread and yogurt pops.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Teriyaki chicken with broccoli and carrots, rice, egg rolls, orange Jell-O and Mandarin oranges.