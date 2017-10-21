Senior lunch menus for week of Oct. 23, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 23 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Chicken caesar salad, yogurt berry parfait, bananas and cookies.

TUESDAY: BLTs on croissants, three bean salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, brown rice, broccoli, house salad, assorted dressing and savory style beans.

THURSDAY: Hot turkey sandwiches, peas and carrots, tomato vinaigrette, oatmeal raisin cookies and orange sections.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, green salad and dressing.

TUESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas and onions and garden salad.

WEDNESDAY: BLTs, cucumber salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fresh apples.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California vegetables, whole wheat bread, apple slices and caramel.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, Caesar salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, pineapple upside down cake and mini cakes.

WEDNESDAY: Minestrone soup, cottage cheese and fresh fruit, chicken tenders and whole wheat crackers.

THURSDAY: Barbecue ribs, Arcadian mango cashew salad with tropical vinaigrette, baked beans, whole kernel corn and Choco Taco ice cream.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: BLTs, cucumber salad, cottage cheese, cranberry juice and chocolate pudding.

TUESDAY: Beef nachos, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa, green salad and dressing.

WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas and onions and garden salad.

THURSDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot raisin salad and fresh apples.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Hot Italian sandwiches, lima beans, corn on the cob and fruit.

TUESDAY: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, salad and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon with avocado butter, ranch beans, carrots and salad.

THURSDAY: Lasagna, garlic bread, spinach salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: Center is closed for Nevada Day.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: French dip sandwiches, potatoes, salad and strudel.

TUESDAY: Chicken noodle casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, corn bread and fruit.

WEDNESDAY: Glazed pork chops, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls and pudding.

THURSDAY: Spaghetti squash blend, salad, garlic bread and yogurt pops.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Teriyaki chicken with broccoli and carrots, rice, egg rolls, orange Jell-O and Mandarin oranges.