Senior lunch menus for week of Oct. 9, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Oct. 9 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Beef nachos, refried beans, cheese, onion, tomato, sour cream, salsa and ambrosia.

TUESDAY: Manicotti, Italian vegetables, spiced applesauce, garlic bread sticks and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Salmon, scalloped potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce, peaches and butterscotch pudding.

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections, whole wheat bread and unsalted margarine.

FRIDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwich halves, house salad and fresh fruit.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Open faced hot turkey sandwiches, whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, peaches and sherbet.

TUESDAY: Creamed chicken with peas over biscuits, Brussels sprouts and peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, colorful salad, honey dressing and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, potato salad, baked beans, mixed vegetables and pineapple cups.

FRIDAY: Burger stew, brown rice, steamed broccoli, corn bread and fruited yogurt pie.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing with gravy, peas and onions, garden salad, honey dressing and mixed berry cups.

TUESDAY: Harvest salad with turkey, Brussels sprouts, arugula, red onion, blue cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and maple and mustard dressing, red grapes and lemon cranberry muffins.

WEDNESDAY: Baked ham, Waldorf salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, Capri vegetables, dinner rolls and birthday cake.

THURSDAY: Clam chowder, Asian shrimp salad, apricot bran muffins and bananas.

FRIDAY: Salisbury steak or liver and onions, orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and chocolate ice cream.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Onion burgers, baked beans, corn and fruit.

TUESDAY: Kielbasa and cabbage skillet, fried potatoes, salad and yogurt with raspberries.

WEDNESDAY: Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, salad and oranges.

THURSDAY: Hungarian goulash, vegetable blend, salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: French toast, sausage links, cottage cheese and fruit.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Shredded beef tacos, ranch style beans, corn and orange rice pudding.

TUESDAY: Parmesan chicken, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, biscuits and Jell-O parfait.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stir fry, white rice, beet salad and oranges.

THURSDAY: Kielbasa, fried potatoes, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, salad, garlic bread and cake.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Chicken fajitas, beans, Spanish rice and cherry crisp.