Senior lunch menus for week of Sept. 11, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 11 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Barbecue chicken sandwiches, roasted vegetables, pasta salad and Jell-O with fruit.

TUESDAY: Clam chowder, turkey sandwiches, carrot and celery salad, fresh fruit and cookies.

WEDNESDAY: Chile relleno, refried beans, zucchini, peaches and churros.

THURSDAY: Chef salad with turkey, ham, tomatoes, olives, onion, avocado, French bread and yogurt with berries.

FRIDAY: Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat bread, apple butter and Chantilly fruit cups.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, sliced tomatoes, chopped Romaine lettuce, low-fat and low-sodium dressing and fresh kiwis.

TUESDAY: Hungarian goulash, spinach noodles, peas and carrots, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, peach butter and ambrosia.

WEDNESDAY: Ginger peach chicken, basil garlic vegetable pasta, whole wheat rolls, margarine and Mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets, cranberry Jell-O salad and raisin bars.

FRIDAY: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat rolls, margarine, bananas, cake and ice cream.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Cheese ravioli, lettuce and tomato salad, Italian veggies, garlic bread, grape juice and raspberry cheesecake.

TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot and raisin salad and fresh apples.

WEDNESDAY: Roast beef, garden salad with ranch dressing, pear cups, mashed potatoes and gravy, asparagus tips and cake and ice cream.

THURSDAY: Chili cheese potatoes, steamed carrots, whole wheat banana muffins with peach butter, blueberry yogurt and orange banana juice.

FRIDAY: Turkey and strawberry salad with Romaine lettuce, turkey breast, strawberries, avocado, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and candied pecans, bread sticks and chocolate muffins.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, sliced tomatoes, chopped Romaine lettuce, low-fat and low-sodium dressing and fresh kiwis.

TUESDAY: Hungarian goulash, spinach noodles, peas and carrots, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, peach butter and ambrosia.

WEDNESDAY: Ginger peach chicken, basil garlic vegetable pasta, whole wheat rolls, margarine and Mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Turkey sandwiches on whole wheat bread, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickled beets, cranberry Jell-O salad and raisin bars.

FRIDAY: Beef tips, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and vanilla wafers.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Beef stew, salad and biscuits.

TUESDAY: Fish tacos, Spanish rice and watermelon.

WEDNESDAY: Pesto chicken with penne, rolls, salad and strawberries.

THURSDAY: Bacon Swiss chops, roasted potatoes, California blend veggies and salad.

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, turkey sandwiches, carrots, celery and oranges.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Orange chicken, rice, vegetables, egg rolls and tapioca.

TUESDAY: Roasted pork loin, sweet potatoes, broccoli, potatoes, salad and peach strudel.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed spinach, salad, bread and Chantilly fruit.

THURSDAY: Turkey chili, corn bread, mixed green salad and ambrosia.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: St. Patrick's Day in August: Corned beef and cabbage, salad, biscuits and ice cream cake.