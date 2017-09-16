Senior lunch menus for week of Sept. 18, 2017
September 16, 2017
Note: Menus for week of Sept. 18 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Fish tacos, refried beans, honeydew and cookies.
TUESDAY: Pizza and wings, pasta salad, tomato and cucumber salad and cherry brownies.
WEDNESDAY: Herb baked chicken, bread stuffing, pan gravy, peas, house salad and mixed berry cups.
THURSDAY: Tomato soup, chicken salad on pita bread, fresh melon and whipped fruit cups.
Recommended Stories For You
FRIDAY: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, glazed carrots, potato salad and watermelon.
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot and raisin salad and fresh apples.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken tacos, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, zucchini and tomatoes, salsa, chips and apricots.
THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, beets in orange sauce, baby carrots, celery sticks, grain bread, peach butter and bananas.
FRIDAY: Crab salad, green salad, ranch dressing, crackers, cantaloupe and sherbet.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Stuffed peppers, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens with Italian dressing, garlic bread and nectarines.
TUESDAY: Charleston chicken, spring mix salad, rice pilaf, country blend veggies and butterscotch pudding.
WEDNESDAY: Grilled Hawaiian pineapple, Teriyaki chicken breast, coleslaw, Jasmine rice, roasted white corn and peppers and carrot cake.
THURSDAY: Chicken noodle soup, salmon salad on whole wheat pita bread, baby carrots and fresh oranges.
FRIDAY: Baked ham with apple-cranberry salsa, spinach, fresh fruit, candied walnut salad, raspberry dressing, sweet potatoes, rolls and vanilla bean ice cream.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Beef pot pie, green beans and mushrooms, whole wheat rolls, margarine, mixed fruit and sherbet.
TUESDAY: Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwiches, carrot and raisin salad and fresh apples.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken tacos, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, zucchini and tomatoes, salsa, chips and apricots.
THURSDAY: Baked meatloaf, rice casserole, beets in orange sauce, baby carrots, celery sticks, grain bread, peach butter and bananas.
FRIDAY: Crab salad, green salad, ranch dressing, crackers, cantaloupe and sherbet.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Tamale pie, veggie medley and fruit.
TUESDAY: Ranch baked chicken thighs, garlic rice, salad and green beans.
WEDNESDAY: Shrimp Cobb salad, garlic bread and fruit.
THURSDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, salad, bread and fruit cups.
FRIDAY: Minestrone soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, tomatoes, romaine salad and fruit.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Sheet pan kielbasa, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, onions, salad, garlic bread and cherry crisp.
TUESDAY: Burritos, refried rice, Spanish rice, Jell-O and fruit.
WEDNESDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach, garlic bread and oranges.
THURSDAY: Parmesan garlic chicken, zucchini, squash, potatoes, salad, garlic biscuits and pudding.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Pork chops with mushroom gravy, baked potatoes, broccoli, salad and bananas.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Update: Tornado warnings run out, no damage reported
- Carson High School resumes Friday after power outage
- Eagle to greet drivers on Carson City bypass soon
- Cannabis groups and Carson City Sheriff talk new laws and policies around recreational marijuana
- Forecasters say repeat of 2016-17 winter unlikely but it is still early