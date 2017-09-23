Senior lunch menus for week of Sept. 25, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 25 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Cheeseburgers on potato buns, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, mixed berry cups and fruit juice.

TUESDAY: Breakfast for lunch: Bacon, omelet, hash browns, berry yogurt parfait, fruit cups and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Seafood Louie salad, sourdough bread, margarine, Jell-O with mixed fruit and scones.

THURSDAY: Chicken Florentine over spinach, white sauce, garlic bread sticks, fruit juice and brownies.

FRIDAY: Lasagna, chopped spinach salad, garlic bread and fresh oranges.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Eggs, hash browns, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bagels, cream cheese and strawberry jelly.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges and apricots.

WEDNESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, calico vegetable salad, creamy Italian dressing and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Low-sodium ham, cabbage, sweet potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, plums and cookies.

FRIDAY: Center is closed, but an annual senior picnic will be at the Fernley Out of Town Park, located at Farm District Road and Highway 95A.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Turkey fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch style beans, chopped spinach with French dressing and pineapple chunks.

TUESDAY: Ham, turkey and cheddar sub sandwiches, lettuce, tomato, onion, chips, fruit, V8 and assorted muffins.

WEDNESDAY: Baked pork chops, mashed sweet potatoes, steamed green beans, mixed green salad with French dressing, whole wheat bread and orange banana pudding.

THURSDAY: Rigatoni with Italian sausage, French bread, green salad, broccoli casserole and peach pie.

FRIDAY: Crab cakes with tartar sauce, Arcadian salad with cranberries and almonds, harvest blend rice, Capri blend veggies and lemon cake.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Brunch for lunch: Eggs, hash browns, pineapple chunks, whole wheat bagels, cream cheese and strawberry jelly.

TUESDAY: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, coleslaw, potato wedges and apricots.

WEDNESDAY: Thin and crispy pizza, savory style beans, calico vegetable salad, creamy Italian dressing and applesauce.

THURSDAY: Low-sodium ham, cabbage, sweet potatoes, whole wheat rolls, margarine, plums and cookies.

FRIDAY: Center is closed, but an annual senior picnic will be at the Fernley Out of Town Park, located at Farm District Road and Highway 95A.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Reuben sandwiches, ranch beans, fruit and cottage cheese.

TUESDAY: Herb chicken, stuffing, gravy, peas ad onions, salad and berry cups.

WEDNESDAY: Creamy spinach sausage pasta, veggie blend, rolls and fruit.

THURSDAY: Caramelized onion pork chops, onion rice and green beans.

FRIDAY: Sloppy Joes, roasted potatoes, celery, carrots, yogurt and bananas.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Hot dogs, potato wedges, vegetables, salad and apple strudel.

TUESDAY: Sheet pan chicken, green beans, bell peppers, onions, sweet potatoes, garlic biscuits and pudding.

WEDNESDAY: Beef stew, buttermilk biscuits, green salad and Mandarin oranges.

THURSDAY: Asian stir fry with carrots, bell pepper, broccoli and snow peas, rice and peach dumplings.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit cocktail.