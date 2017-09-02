Senior lunch menus for week of Sept. 4, 2017

Note: Menus for week of Sept. 4 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Potato soup, chicken caesar side salad, French bread, broccoli salad and fruit juice.

WEDNESDAY: Lemon baked white fish, brown rice, peas, house salad, whole wheat rolls with margarine and grapes.

THURSDAY: Honey apricot chicken, wild and long grain rice, California blend vegetables, fresh orange sections, whole wheat bread and unsalted margarine.

Recommended Stories For You

FRIDAY: Baked pork chops, sweet potatoes, green beans, house salad, whole wheat bread, banana pudding and oranges.

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread and pears.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and apples.

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Chicken Caesar salad, romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, croutons, rolls, hard boiled eggs, grapes and blueberry muffins.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, spinach noodles, California blend veggies, orange spinach salad, toasted bread sticks, fruit cocktail and apple juice.

THURSDAY: Pork tamales with green chili sauce, peach and cucumber salad, refried beans, roasted white corn and peppers, Spanish rice and lime sherbet.

FRIDAY: Barbecue beef sandwiches, whole kernel corn, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw and tapioca pudding.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Baked fish, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine and bananas.

WEDNESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, zucchini, garlic bread and pears.

THURSDAY: Barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, mustard greens, whole wheat bread and apples.

FRIDAY: Black bean soup, chicken salad sandwiches, cucumbers in sour cream and tropical fruit cups.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: Chicken gumbo, red beans and rice, salad and fruit cups.

WEDNESDAY: Pork roast, red potatoes, brussels sprouts, salad and fruit.

THURSDAY: Patty melts, Parmesan potato wedges, corn salad and fruit.

FRIDAY: Tuna casserole, salad, bread and bananas.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Center is closed for Labor Day.

TUESDAY: chicken fajitas, beans, salad, tortillas and brownies.

WEDNESDAY: Shepherd's pie, fresh spinach, apricot bran muffins, salad and bananas.

THURSDAY: Fish and chips, coleslaw, biscuits and strawberry shortcake.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Spaghetti squash, salad, bread and yogurt pops.