Senior menus for the week of June 26, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Senior menus for the week of June 26, 2017
June 24, 2017
Note: Menus for week of June 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.
Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:
MONDAY: Open-faced chicken sandwich on a biscuit with gravy, three bean salad, peaches and whipped fruit cups.
TUESDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, baked beans, cantaloupe and lime sherbet.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, broccoli, peaches and Jell-O with mixed fruit.
THURSDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, California mixed vegetables, ambrosia, French bread, margarine and cookies.
FRIDAY: Baked meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and fruit cups
Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:
MONDAY: Summer stew, green salad, low-sodium and low-fat dressing, mixed vegetables, corn bread, margarine, oranges and cookies.
TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef salad, thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Pizza, green garden salad, Italian dressing, pears and bran muffins with raisins.
THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, peaches, gingerbread, cake and whipped topping.
FRIDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.
Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:
MONDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri vegetables, spiced applesauce and cherry walnut dessert.
TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken pizza, Greek tomato and cucumber salad, crispy chickpeas, green grapes and chocolate eclairs.
WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and cantaloupe.
THURSDAY: Pulled pork sandwiches, ranch style beans, coleslaw with apples, cranberries and almonds, strawberry pretzel dessert and V8.
FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and fresh Mandarin oranges.
Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:
MONDAY: Pizza, green garden salad, Italian dressing, pears and bran muffins with raisins.
TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef salad, thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.
WEDNESDAY: Summer stew, green salad, low-sodium and low-fat dressing, mixed vegetables, corn bread, margarine, oranges and cookies.
THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, peaches, gingerbread, cake and whipped topping.
FRIDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.
Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:
MONDAY: Chili cheese dogs, fries, coleslaw and fruit.
TUESDAY: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, vegetable medley, bread and apples.
WEDNESDAY: Sesame pork, green beans, Asian noodles, egg rolls and oranges.
THURSDAY: Pineapple barbecue chicken, rice, salad and Hawaiian rolls.
FRIDAY: Tuna casserole, salad, bread and bananas.
Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:
MONDAY: Spaghetti squash blend, salad, bread and yogurt pops.
TUESDAY: Loaded baked potatoes, salad, beans and apple turnovers.
WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, salad, whole wheat dinner rolls, peach butter and fruit cups.
THURSDAY: Baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, biscuits and Jell-O with fruit.
FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Shredded pork, sandwiches, potato wedges, vegetables, salad and ice cream.