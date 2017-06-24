Senior menus for the week of June 26, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Menus for week of June 26 subject to change without notice. Choice of beverage included.

Carson City Senior Citizens Center, 911 Beverly Dr.:

MONDAY: Open-faced chicken sandwich on a biscuit with gravy, three bean salad, peaches and whipped fruit cups.

TUESDAY: Beef patties on whole wheat buns, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, baked beans, cantaloupe and lime sherbet.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, rice pilaf, broccoli, peaches and Jell-O with mixed fruit.

THURSDAY: Macaroni and cheese with low-sodium ham, California mixed vegetables, ambrosia, French bread, margarine and cookies.

FRIDAY: Baked meat loaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, assorted dressing, whole wheat rolls, apple butter and fruit cups

Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road:

MONDAY: Summer stew, green salad, low-sodium and low-fat dressing, mixed vegetables, corn bread, margarine, oranges and cookies.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef salad, thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Pizza, green garden salad, Italian dressing, pears and bran muffins with raisins.

THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, peaches, gingerbread, cake and whipped topping.

FRIDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.

Douglas County Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane:

MONDAY: Ham and potato casserole, Italian cabbage salad, Capri vegetables, spiced applesauce and cherry walnut dessert.

TUESDAY: Barbecue chicken pizza, Greek tomato and cucumber salad, crispy chickpeas, green grapes and chocolate eclairs.

WEDNESDAY: Roma burgers, corn on the cob, baked beans and cantaloupe.

THURSDAY: Pulled pork sandwiches, ranch style beans, coleslaw with apples, cranberries and almonds, strawberry pretzel dessert and V8.

FRIDAY: Turkey bean soup, tuna stuffed tomatoes, apricot bran muffins, peach butter and fresh Mandarin oranges.

Silver Springs Senior Center, 2945 Ft. Churchill Road:

MONDAY: Pizza, green garden salad, Italian dressing, pears and bran muffins with raisins.

TUESDAY: Turkey bean soup, chef salad, thousand island dressing, low-sodium cheddar crackers, peach yogurt and orange juice.

WEDNESDAY: Summer stew, green salad, low-sodium and low-fat dressing, mixed vegetables, corn bread, margarine, oranges and cookies.

THURSDAY: Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, peaches, gingerbread, cake and whipped topping.

FRIDAY: Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot and raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, apple butter and ambrosia.

Storey County Senior Citizens Center, corner of E and Mill streets in Virginia City:

MONDAY: Chili cheese dogs, fries, coleslaw and fruit.

TUESDAY: Swiss steak, baked potatoes, vegetable medley, bread and apples.

WEDNESDAY: Sesame pork, green beans, Asian noodles, egg rolls and oranges.

THURSDAY: Pineapple barbecue chicken, rice, salad and Hawaiian rolls.

FRIDAY: Tuna casserole, salad, bread and bananas.

Yerington Senior Center, 117 Tilson Way:

MONDAY: Spaghetti squash blend, salad, bread and yogurt pops.

TUESDAY: Loaded baked potatoes, salad, beans and apple turnovers.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, salad, whole wheat dinner rolls, peach butter and fruit cups.

THURSDAY: Baked cod, rice pilaf, coleslaw, biscuits and Jell-O with fruit.

FRIDAY DINNER 5 p.m.: Shredded pork, sandwiches, potato wedges, vegetables, salad and ice cream.