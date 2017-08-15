Service set for WWII veteran Phyllis Bendure in Carson City

Funeral services will be held Aug. 24 for Phyllis Bendure, one of Nevada's few remaining World War II veterans.

She died last week at age 98.

Her son Fred of Carson City said the burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Big Meadow Cemetery in Lovelock, complete with a military honor guard.

He said a separate Celebration of Life will be held two days later, Aug. 26, at the United 1st Methodist Church in Carson City. That celebration will begin at 2 p.m.

She served in the Women's Army Corps from 1943 through 1946, including as one of the personnel assigned to Gen. George C. Marshall at the Pentagon, handling top secret information during the war.

Bendure was honored by Gov. Brian Sandoval during his most recent State of the State speech as one of Nevada's oldest living WWII veterans.

Recommended Stories For You

Both before and after the war, she was a school teacher, spending a total of 40 years in the classroom before retiring in 1983.