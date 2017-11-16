Sextones to perform Friday at Carson City’s BAC

The Brewery Arts Center, Carson City's premiere epicenter for the arts since 1976, presents The Sextones. The Sextones are a family of music renegades known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk. Fronted by the charismatic and soulful vocalist Mark Sexton — The Sextones' sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder while actively forging the path for a new generation of soul and funk. Based in Reno, The Sextones continue to diligently craft their distinctive brand of soul with face-melting guitar parts, intricate bass work, commanding drum rhythms, sticky Hammond B3 comping, brutally honest and heartfelt vocal acrobatics and a fearless and exciting stage performance.

In 2014 the original trio of Mark Sexton, bassist Alexander Korostinsky and drummer Daniel Weiss employed the talents of keyboard virtuoso Ryan Taylor to complete their musical family. Over the last 10 years, these young soul renegades have relentlessly toured the west coast gaining a multifarious group of loyal fans that help turn every show into an all-out funk dance party. The future has continued to get brighter for The Sextones as they have shared the stage with music heavyweights, Macy Gray, Charles Bradley, Dumpstaphunk, and their idols are starting to take notice. Festival appearances have included Railroad Earth's Hangtown Halloween Ball, Wanderlust and Brews Jazz & Funk Fest just to name a few. The release of their debut album later in 2016 will include a national tour and more regional support tours.

Formally known as Mark Sexton Band, their 2013 release, Young & Naïve, was mixed by none other than legendary drummer Alan Evans of Soulive. "It sounded great even before I got my hands on it," Evans said, "that's what happens when you get great players playing great songs." The album was recorded in Los Angeles by Emmy Award-winning engineer Larold Rebhun. The group's new album was recorded at Prairie Sun Studios in Northern California and is set for release later this year.

The show is at 7 p.m. today in the Black Box Theater. Advanced tickets are $13 for BAC members, $15 for seniors/students and $18 for general admission and at $20 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase at Breweryarts.org or in the administration office at 411 W. King St.

For more info call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.