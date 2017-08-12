Sharon and Donald Yoho of Dayton celebrating 50th anniversary | NevadaAppeal.com

Sharon and Donald "Les" Yoho are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Tuesday.

The Yohos, who have lived in Dayton for 23 years, were married on Aug. 15, 1967, in Westminster, Calif.

The pair married on the day after Donald's birthday, and friends say the groom considered marriage to Sharon a birthday gift.

Donald, a veteran who currently works as a general auto mechanic, retired as a postal worker after 35 years of service. Sharon is a retired caregiver.

The Yohos are parents to four — Jerry, Kelly and Daniel, all of California, and the late Donald — and grandparents to three.

Friends and family will help honor the couple at a celebration planned for Tuesday at the Atlantis Sky Terrace in Reno.