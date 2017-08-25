Shoot N’Ride to benefit Boy Scouts

The Shoot N' Ride for the Boy Scouts' Nevada Area Council is a unique, first-time event for the organization.

Shoot N' Ride will allow participants to cast a fly rod, shoot archery and guns at four locations from Reno to Carson City on Saturday, Sept. 9. Scores will be kept with awards presented at the event's closing.

Check-in opens at 8 a.m. at Cabela's followed by Opening Flags at 9. The ride then proceeds to either Big Shot Indoor Range or Battle Born Harley Davidson of Carson City. The final shooting location is at Reno Guns & Range. Awards and a free lunch will be the final stop at Chester's Reno Harley Davidson

The last score will be recorded at 1:30 p.m. Closing will be at 2 p.m. with a raffle, silent auction and awards.

Register at http://www.shootnride.com. Cost is $35 per participant. A late fee of $15 will be applied after September 1. There are additional costs for optional raffle tickets and optional mulligans: $10 per Battle Born HD Carson-Flying Water Balloon Archery; $20 per Big Shot — $20 for 20 rounds in a full auto AR-15; $65 per Big Shot — $65 for 100 rounds of 9mm in a belt fed.

This ride will benefit Outreach Programs provided by the Boy Scouts of America, Nevada Area Council. All proceeds are used throughout Northern Nevada. For more information, contact shootnride@nevadabsa.org or call 775-787-1111.